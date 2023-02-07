martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

¿Qué le depara hoy, 7 de febrero, su signo zodiacal?

En la astrología occidental, los signos del zodiaco son 12: Aries, Tauro, Géminis, Cáncer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Escorpio, Sagitario, Capricornio, Acuario y Piscis.
  • Cada signo del zodiaco está asimismo relacionado con uno de los cuatro elementos básicos: fuego, aire, tierra y mar. Pixabay / VANGUARDIA
    Cada signo del zodiaco está asimismo relacionado con uno de los cuatro elementos básicos: fuego, aire, tierra y mar. Pixabay / VANGUARDIA

Consulte aquí su horóscopo de hoy, 7 de febrero. Descubra lo que le pueda interesar en el amor, el trabajo y la salud. Vanguardia le entrega una información diaria de todos los signos del zodiaco.

ARIES

Ahora estás en un buen momento para formalizar una relación o un compromiso. Si crees que ya no tienen que esperar más para dar este paso, organiza una velada especial y lánzate al amor.

GÉMINIS

¿Qué le depara hoy, 7 de febrero, su signo zodiacal?
¡Pilas, fanáticos de The Last of Us! Se adelanta el quinto episodio de la serie

Si te proponen participar en una salida que se hará próximamente, no desperdicies la ocasión. Aparte de divertirte, conocerás gente nueva e, incluso, podrían surgir oportunidades profesionales.

LEO

Si estás conociendo a una persona que te gusta, invítala a comer o al cine. Piensa que el amor necesita alicientes a diario y si te interesa esa persona, propicia una salida romántica.

LIBRA

Te atormenta demasiado el pasado de tu pareja y eso no es nada bueno para ti. La vida es demasiado corta y bella para que estés angustiado a todo momento. Busca ayuda profesional.

SAGITARIO

No pierdas ese brillo que siempre te ha caracterizado y el que te ha ayudado en todo lo que has conseguido. Tienes la energía demasiado baja y eso afecta más de lo que crees a la gente que está a tu alrededor.

ACUARIO

Debes ocuparte de poner en orden asuntos legales, has estado haciéndote el de la vista gorda, pero es necesario que dejes claro documentos, escrituras y contratos para no estar en preocupaciones futuras.

$!¿Qué le depara hoy, 7 de febrero, su signo zodiacal?

CAPRICORNIO

Quizá tengas la sensación de alejamiento de tu pareja, pero no es por falta de amor sino de tiempo, y eres tú quien no le dedicas lo suficiente a la relación. Compénsalo hoy mismo y entiende que no todo es trabajo.

TAURO

Estarás pasando un día de conflictos y problemas con tu pareja actual o a nivel emocional, por situaciones que salen a la luz sobre el pasado y que no se han resuelto o cerrado. Debes actuar y cerrar ciclos.

CÁNCER

Estarás pensando en un cambio radical en tu vida, puede ser viaje a estudiar o cambio laboral, lo único que te impide este cambio es la mirada a tu pasado, tienes una guerra interna que debes solucionar cuanto antes.

VIRGO

Un día para tener cuidado con lo que tiene que ver con dinero, préstamos o gastos extras, tu parte económica no estará pasando por buen momento y no es bueno aventurarse con compromisos que no puedas pagar.

ESCORPIÓN

Hay muchos proyectos que de pensamiento que quisieras que salieran, pero tu intuición te dice que no es momento de hacerlos, hazle caso, trabaja de la mano con tu tenacidad y ojo con los consejos que recibes.

PISCIS

Día para trabajar en equipo y con ayuda de los demás podrás hacer todo lo que está pendiente de resolver, mucha actividad y trabajo sobre tus hombros, no te desesperes ni te descargues con otros.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también