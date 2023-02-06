martes, 07 febrero 2023
Bomberos de Bucaramanga encontraron al joven que desapareció en Topocoro

El muchacho era campeón nacional de lucha por la Liga de Santander. Pero dejó la disciplina por falta de apoyo.
  • Q' Hubo / VANGUARDIA
Dos buzos del Cuerpo Oficial de Bomberos de Bucaramanga rescataron el cuerpo de Ludwing Kamilo Neira, un joven de 19 años que salió junto con seis jóvenes más del barrio Estoraques a pescar en la represa de Topocoro, ubicada en la vía a Barrancabermeja.

El cuerpo ya fue recuperado y sobre las 8:00 de la noche procedieron a la espera del CTI para el levantamiento de la persona fallecida.

«Ya los familiares están tranquilos, en medio de su tragedia, pero se logró la recuperación», agregó el comandante de los Bomberos de Bucaramanga, Capitán Jorge Peña.

Con ánimos de atrapar un gran pez para traerlo a sus hogares, alquilaron una lancha en el sector y le solicitaron que los llevara a los lugares adecuados para esta actividad en el embalse.

De acuerdo con el testimonio de uno de los jóvenes que lo acompañaba, vieron varias islas en las que pensaron que podrían descender e iniciar a lanzar las carnadas.

Solo que el conductor de la lancha les manifestó que no los podía llevar al sitio que ellos querían. Por lo que los muchachos optaron por hacerlo nadando.

“El lanchero dijo que no iba hasta allá, entonces decidimos tirarnos al agua y empezar a nadar”, expresó uno de los amigos.

Solo que de los siete jóvenes que se lanzaron al espejo de agua, solo dos llegaron a la orilla. Por motivos que son materia de investigación, Ludwing Kamilo se sumergió y no volvió a la superficie.

De inmediato sus acompañantes dieron aviso a las autoridades para hallar su cuerpo.

“Él nos dijo que nos fuéramos adelante porque era el que más sabía nadar, faltaban como seis metros y le dio un calambre. Pidió ayuda, hicimos una cadena humana, pero no lo alcanzamos”.

La Unidad de Operaciones Especiales en Emergencias de la Policía, Ponalsar, se encargaron de su búsqueda. El capitán Andrés Escobar manifestó que fueron arriesgados al nadar en ese lugar.

“Qué pudo haber sucedido, lo más recurrente es un calambre por el choque térmico. Aquí el llamado es a no realizar ese tipo de acciones inseguras, ellos se encontraban en unas islas, ese sector es complejo por la inclinación en la laguna”, dijo el oficial.

El muchacho era bachiller y había conseguido un trabajo con el que recientemente compró una moto.

La madre del joven, Haydee Neira Pinzón, además destacó que su hijo era campeón nacional de lucha con la Liga de Santander.

“Mi hijo era un deportista destacado, pero dejó la disciplina por falta de apoyo. Fue el mejor puntaje del Icfes de su colegio”, señaló la progenitora.

