Lo encontraron con droga y una granada en Bucaramanga, pero un juez lo dejó libre

A pesar de que al hombre lo encontraron con medio kilogramo de bazuco, una granada y un revólver, un juez decidió dejarlo libre.
Un hombre de 48 años fue capturado por la Policía dentro de un empacadero utilizado para la dosificación de estupefacientes en el barrio María Paz, al norte de Bucaramanga.

Hasta este punto llegaron los uniformados y ubicaron este inmueble hecho con tablas, el cual estaba adaptado para dosificar estupefacientes en pequeñas cantidades.

En el sitio además se encontraron licuadoras, graneras y demás elementos necesarios para la dosificación.

Finalmente en el operativo fueron hallados 500 gramos de bazuco y una granada, la cual se presume sería utilizada para intimidar a la comunidad o ser utilizada en algún caso de violencia.

Sin embargo, tras ser presentado en audiencia de control de garantías, un juez decidió dejarlo en libertad.

