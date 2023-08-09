$!Quedan en libertad los cuatro sindicados del homicidio de Brayan Barrera en el Mirador del Aeropuerto

Koh Phangan (Thailand), 07/08/2023.- A Spanish chef alleged murder suspect Daniel Jeronimo Sancho Bronchalo (C) is escorted by Thai police officers as they arrive at a port before going to the court in Koh Samui island, southern Thailand, 07 August 2023. Thai police arrested a 29-year-old Spanish nationality Daniel Jeronimo Sancho Bronchalo accused of killing a Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga and dismembering his body before dumping some parts in a rubbish dump and other parts including his head in the sea, police said. (España, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/SOMKEAT RUKSAMAN