lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 5:45 AM

Video | Grave incendio forestal en Los Santos, Santander, consumió varias hectáreas

Las autoridades intentan controlar un incendio forestal que se registró en el municipio de Los Santos, Santander, mientras buscan establecer los daños efectuados.

Sobre la tarde del pasado domingo, 6 de febrero, un incendio forestal se registró en la vereda San Rafael, en Los Santos, Santander, a escasos 25 minutos del Parque Nacional Chicamocha.

Las autoridades departamentales intentan controlar las llamas y establecer cuántas hectáreas fueron afectadas por. Adicionalmente, hay un pelotón de las Fuerzas Militares disponible para la emergencia si no se controla en la mañana de este lunes.

"Se presenta incendio forestal en la vereda San Rafael en Los Santos, sector mirador del Cañón del Chicamocha. Coordinamos con la Alcaldía y los cuerpos de bomberos la respuesta a esta emergencia", informó la Gestión de Riesgos de Desastres de Santander.

Adicionalmente se le solicitó a la Corporación Autónoma Regional de Santander, CAS, realizar una inspección técnica en el lugar.

