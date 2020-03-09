lunes, 09 marzo 2020
lunes 09 de marzo de 2020 - 9:26 AM

Video games: positive or negative for kids?

In the internet of video games, many games are good for kids but many are bad.
  • Some games are good but only when you play moderate time.
    Some games are good but only when you play moderate time.
Escuchar este artículo

For example: Fortnite.

This games is positive and negative because you learn how to protect yourself , but it is also negative because you shoot to others and you die, so it’s violent.

In my opinion, the most of the videogames are negative because the most of the games I play are of dies and use bad language.

I think many of the kids are playing video games instead of studying, and going to play outside.

Other games, like minecraft in my opinion are positive because you learn how to build and also have education edition. For me, pstive games are good for kids because you learn and sometimes many of the educative games are bored so the kids decide to go and play outside in the real life.

In conclusion, some games are good but only when you play moderate time.

Video games: positive or negative for kids?

Witten by: Tomás Rey Lamo / New Cambridge School Student.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.
Publicado por
Tatiana Niño

Etiquetas

Lea también
Comentarios
Comente con Facebook
Vanguardia no se hace responsable por las opiniones emitidas en este espacio. Los comentarios que aquí se publican son responsabilidad del usuario que los ha escrito. Vanguardia se reserva el derecho de eliminar aquellos que utilicen un lenguaje soez, que ataquen a otras personas o sean publicidad de cualquier tipo.