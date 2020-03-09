Video games: positive or negative for kids?

For example: Fortnite.

This games is positive and negative because you learn how to protect yourself , but it is also negative because you shoot to others and you die, so it’s violent.

In my opinion, the most of the videogames are negative because the most of the games I play are of dies and use bad language.

I think many of the kids are playing video games instead of studying, and going to play outside.

Other games, like minecraft in my opinion are positive because you learn how to build and also have education edition. For me, pstive games are good for kids because you learn and sometimes many of the educative games are bored so the kids decide to go and play outside in the real life.

In conclusion, some games are good but only when you play moderate time.