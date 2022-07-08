viernes, 08 julio 2022
Ataque con escopeta contra ex Primer Ministro japonés

Testigos presenciales del ataque afirman que se oyeron dos disparos en el lugar de los hechos y que a continuación Abe se desplomó al suelo

El ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe ha sufrido una parada cardiorrespiratoria tras ser alcanzado con disparos de escopeta durante un acto electoral este viernes, informaron las autoridades locales.

Abe fue trasladado en ambulancia y posteriormente en helicóptero tras el incidente y los servicios sanitarios están tratando de que recupere sus constantes vitales, según señalaron la policía y los servicios sanitarios de la ciudad de Nara (oeste de Japón), donde tuvo lugar el ataque.

Se cree que el exmandatario nipón recibió disparos de escopeta por la espalda mientras ofrecía un discurso de campaña en la calle cerca de una estación de tren en la citada localidad, según informó la policía local, que ha detenido a un hombre como supuesto autor del ataque.

El asesinato del exlíder nipón Abe en un acto electoral conmociona a Japón
Testigos presenciales del ataque afirman que se oyeron dos disparos en el lugar de los hechos y que a continuación Abe se desplomó al suelo, según recoge la cadena estatal NHK, mientras que algunos ciudadanos captaron y subieron a las redes sociales imágenes del político siendo atendido sobre el terreno.

Los servicios sanitarios están trasladando al ex primer ministro a un hospital en la ciudad de Kashihara, al sur de Nara, para tratar de salvar su vida.

El incidente se produjo sobre las 11:30 hora local de este viernes (2:30 GMT) y en presencia de numerosos ciudadanos que asistían al acto de campaña o transitaban cerca de la estación de Yamato-Saidaiji.

Abe dejó el cargo de primer ministro por motivos de salud en septiembre de 2020, tras convertirse en el político japonés más duradero en el puesto.

El líder conservador se encontraba hoy en un acto de campaña para las elecciones parciales a la Cámara Alta de la Dieta (Parlamento de Japón) que se celebran este domingo, en las que el Partido Liberal Democrático (PLD) de Abe y del actual primer ministro, Fumio Kishida, espera revalidar su amplia mayoría.

Los mítines electorales suelen celebrarse en Japón en plena calle y con escasas medidas de seguridad, debido al bajo índice de criminalidad y de ataques con armas de fuego propios del país asiático.

