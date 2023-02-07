jueves, 09 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 8:11 AM

Christian Atsu, exjugador del Chelsea, fue rescatado vivo tras el terremoto en Turquía

El delantero de 31 años ha militado también en el Oporto, el Chelsea o el Newcastle, entre otros clubes.
  • Tomada de redes sociales/ Vanguardia
    Tomada de redes sociales/ Vanguardia

El exjugador del Málaga e internacional ghanés Christian Atsu ha sido rescatado con vida de entre los restos del edificio donde quedó atrapado tras los fuertes terremotos que sufrió el lunes el sureste de Turquía, informó este martes el Hatayspor, su actual equipo.

"Christian Atsu ha sido rescatado con heridas. Nuestro director deportivo, Taner Savut, sigue desgraciadamente bajo los escombros", anunció esta mañana un portavoz del Hatayspor a la emisora Radio Gol.

El club no ha dado más datos sobre su estado de salud.

La ciudad de Hatay está a unos 180 kilómetros al sur de la provincia donde tuvo su epicentro el terremoto de magnitud 7,6 que asoló el sureste de Turquía, provocando al menos 2.900 muertos Turquía y otros 1.500 en la vecina Siria.

Hatay (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- An injured baby arrives a hospital after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023. Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border on 06 February 2023. Thousands of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, theTurkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
Video: Rescatan entre los escombros a niños de 3 y 8 años en Turquía
Agencia EFE/ Vanguardia
Turquía declara tres meses de estado de emergencia en zona afectada por sismo

