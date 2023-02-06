martes, 07 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 11:50 AM

Detectan un asteroide extremadamente pequeño y desconocido hasta ahora

La gran novedad de este hallazgo reside en que el equipo de investigación ha utilizado una nueva técnica para detectar y caracterizar pequeños objetos con los datos generados por el telescopio James Webb: la calibración MIRI, basada en longitudes de onda infrarrojas.
  • El asteroide hallado es extremadamente pequeño, de entre 100 y 200 metros de diámetro, y desconocido hasta ahora. EFE / VANGUARDIA
    El asteroide hallado es extremadamente pequeño, de entre 100 y 200 metros de diámetro, y desconocido hasta ahora. EFE / VANGUARDIA

Un equipo internacional de astrónomos europeos, entre los que se encuentran investigadores de la Universidad de Alicante (UA), que utiliza el telescopio espacial James Webb (JWST) de la Nasa, la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA) y la Agencia Espacial Canadiense (CSA) ha detectado un asteroide extremadamente pequeño, de entre 100 y 200 metros de diámetro, y desconocido hasta ahora.

El objeto es probablemente el más pequeño observado hasta la fecha por el Webb dentro del cinturón principal de asteroides, situado entre Marte y Júpiter, según ha informado este lunes la UA en un comunicado.

Vea esto: El Reloj del Juicio Final, más cerca que nunca del ‘Apocalipsis’: ¿Qué significa?

La detección de este cuerpo tiene importantes implicaciones para la comprensión de la formación y evolución del sistema solar.

Detectan un asteroide extremadamente pequeño y desconocido hasta ahora
Crean un tipo de hielo que revelaría los secretos del Universo

Los resultados del trabajo sugieren que el asteroide descubierto mide entre 100 y 200 metros, ocupa una órbita de muy baja inclinación y se encuentra en la región interior del cinturón principal en el momento de las observaciones del Webb.

Los modelos actuales predicen la presencia de asteroides muy pequeños, pero no se han estudiado con tanto detalle como sus homólogos de mayor tamaño debido a la gran dificultad para observarlos.

La gran novedad de este hallazgo reside en que el equipo de investigación ha utilizado una nueva técnica para detectar y caracterizar pequeños objetos con los datos generados por el telescopio James Webb: la calibración MIRI (Mid-InfraRed Instrument), basada en longitudes de onda infrarrojas.

$!Detectan un asteroide extremadamente pequeño y desconocido hasta ahora

“De forma totalmente inesperada hemos detectado un pequeño asteroide en las observaciones de calibración MIRI disponibles al público”, ha explicado el astrónomo del Instituto Max Planck de Física Extraterrestre (Alemania) Thomas Müller, según la nota de prensa de la UA.

Le interesa: Video: Todo sobre el cometa verde que en Colombia se verá en pocas horas

Para poder “detectar un cuerpo como éste con telescopios ópticos terrestres sería necesario utilizar más de una hora de observaciones de los telescopios más grandes disponibles. Sin embargo, con el Webb, el telescopio más grande y potente jamás lanzado al espacio, el objeto es visible con unos pocos minutos de observación”, ha dicho, por su parte, el investigador del Instituto de Física Aplicada a las Ciencias y las Tecnologías de la UA y coautor del trabajo, Toni Santana-Ros.

A priori, el equipo de trabajo no podía saber si el objeto detectado era muy pequeño y lejano o muy grande y cercano. La novedad del método empleado estriba en que los investigadores han combinado medidas de la posición del cuerpo observado con las restricciones debidas al modelo térmico derivadas de las observaciones en infrarrojo del JWST.

$!Detectan un asteroide extremadamente pequeño y desconocido hasta ahora

“De este modo, hemos podido definir la distancia al objeto y su tamaño”, ha revelado Santana-Ros.

El sistema solar está repleto de asteroides y pequeños cuerpos rocosos: los astrónomos conocen actualmente la existencia de más de 1,1 millones de estos restos de los primeros tiempos del sistema planetario.

Se recomienda: ¡Nieve en el desierto del Sáhara! Estas imágenes lo confirman

Se espera que la capacidad del telescopio espacial James Webb de la Nasa, la ESA y la CSA para explorar estos objetos en longitudes de onda infrarrojas conduzca a nuevos descubrimientos científicos revolucionarios, según el comunicado de la UA.

El equipo internacional de astrónomos que ha participado en este estudio está formado por Toni Santana-Ros, de la Universidad de Alicante y de la Universidad de Barcelona; Przemysław Pawel Bartczak, de la Universidad de Alicante y la Universidad A. Mickiewicz (Polonia); T. G. Müller y S. Kruk, del Instituto Max Planck de Física Extraterrestre (Alemania); M. Micheli, del Centro de Coordinación NEO de la ESA (Italia), y D. Oszkiewicz, de la Universidad A. Mickiewicz (Polonia).

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también