lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 3:15 PM

¿Cuáles han sido los terremotos más fuertes que han ocurrido en los últimos años?

El terremoto que ocurrió este lunes en la frontera entre Turquía y Siria ha dejado hasta el momento un saldo de más de 2.000 personas muertas.
Hasta el momento la tragedia ha dejado más de 2.000 personas muertas y miles de heridos. Este fue el movimiento telúrico más fuerte que ha sucedido en la zona desde 1939, que fue de 7.8 grados en la escala de Richter y dejó más de 30.000 muertos.

El terremoto de este lunes ha sido uno de los más graves de los últimos años. Sin embargo, en lo que va del Siglo XXI han sucedido por lo menos cinco sismos que son recordados no solo por su magnitud en la escala de Richter; sino por la cantidad de muertes que ocasionaron.

1) Terremoto y maremoto de Japón en 2011

Agencia EFE/ Vanguardia
Hatay (Turkey), 06/02/2023 - Emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023.
Hatay (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023. Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border on 06 February 2023. Thousands of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, theTurkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN( ERDEM SAHIN / EFE)
El 11 de marzo de 2011 el mundo se despertó con la noticia de que un terremoto de 9.0 grados en la escala de Richter sacudió el oriente de Japón. Durante más de 4 minutos la tierra se movió en la isla.

El fuerte movimiento provocó un maremoto en el país nipón. Las olas alcanzaron una altura de hasta más de 40 metros que inundaron el territorio japonés y arrasaron con todo lo que se encontraban a su paso. En la tragedia murieron más de 15.800 personas, mientras que hubo 172 heridos y 8.405 desaparecidos. Después de lo ocurrido, la Nasa aseguró que Japón se movió dos metros de su ubicación original.

2) Terremoto de Chile en 2010

El 2 de marzo de 2010 ocurrió un terremoto de 8.8 grados en la escala de Richter que afectó al país austral de norte a sur. El epicentro del movimiento telúrico fue el mar que rodea Chile.

Durante cerca de cuatro minutos, las zonas de Valparaíso, Santiago, O’Higgins, Maule, y Biobío, sintieron en temblor, que dejó 525 personas muertas y 25 desaparecidas. El sismo también se sintió en ciudades como Buenos Aires y Sao Paulo.

3) Terremoto de Haití en 2010

El 12 de enero de 2010, la comunidad internacional puso los ojos sobre un pequeño país del Caribe. Un terremoto de 7.0 grados en la escala de Richter sucedió a 15 kilómetros de Puerto Príncipe, la capital de Haití.

El sismo destruyó gran parte de la infraestructura del país caribeño y dejó a un millón y medio de personas damnificadas en uno de los territorios más pobres de la región. Después del movimiento principal hubo tres réplicas. La primera fue de 5.9 grados, la segunda de 5.5 y la tercera de 5.1. Hubo un total de 316.000 personas muertas y 350.000 heridos.

Tras los desastres que produjo el sismo, empezaron a llegar ayudas como alimentación, medicamentos, entre otros, por parte de la comunidad internacional. Sin embargo, varios años después se supo que muchos de esos elementos no fueron entregados para ayudar a las personas afectadas.

4) Los terremotos de Indonesia

En la isla de Sumatra, que está ubicada en océano índico y pertenece a Indonesia, ocurrió un terremoto de 8.6 grados en la escala de Richter el 28 de marzo de 2005. El movimiento duró cerca de dos minutos y se estima que dejó un saldo de 1.300 personas muertas.

Esa tragedia ocurrió tres meses después de que un terremoto marino de 9.1 en la escala de Richter, cuyo epicentro fue el océano índico, golpeara la región de Ao Nang en Indonesia y se sintiera con fuerza en todo el sudeste asiático. Se estima que duró entre 8 y 10 minutos y dejó más de 200.000 personas muertas.

