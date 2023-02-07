Desde el aire: así se ve la devastación en Turquía por los terremotos

-FOTODELDIA- EA2320. HATAY, 07/02/2023.- Imagen tomada con un dron que muestra las labores de rescate en uno de los edificios que han colapsado por los terremotos en Hatay, Turquía, este martes. Los dos terremotos que sacudieron el sureste de Turquía y el norte de Siria este lunes, dejando al menos 4.300 muertos y 19.000 heridos, podrían deberse a un "inusual" fenómeno sísmico conocido como "doblete" que provoca división entre los expertos. Los especialistas no coinciden en la definición del mismo y tampoco en considerar que el primer temblor -de una magnitud de 7,8 grados y cerca de la ciudad de Gaziantep- y el segundo -de 7,5 grados y ya en el norte de Siria- guardan una relación en forma de lo que se conoce como "doblete". EFE/ Erdem Sahin



Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN



