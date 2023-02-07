miércoles, 08 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 9:10 AM

Desde el aire: así se ve la devastación en Turquía por los terremotos

Las imágenes de un dron captaron la devastación en las calles de Hatay, epicentro de los terremotos que azotaron a Turquía y Siria.
  • -FOTODELDIA- EA2320. HATAY, 07/02/2023.- Imagen tomada con un dron que muestra las labores de rescate en uno de los edificios que han colapsado por los terremotos en Hatay, Turquía, este martes. Los dos terremotos que sacudieron el sureste de Turquía y el norte de Siria este lunes, dejando al menos 4.300 muertos y 19.000 heridos, podrían deberse a un "inusual" fenómeno sísmico conocido como "doblete" que provoca división entre los expertos. Los especialistas no coinciden en la definición del mismo y tampoco en considerar que el primer temblor -de una magnitud de 7,8 grados y cerca de la ciudad de Gaziantep- y el segundo -de 7,5 grados y ya en el norte de Siria- guardan una relación en forma de lo que se conoce como "doblete". EFE/ Erdem Sahin
    -FOTODELDIA- EA2320. HATAY, 07/02/2023.- Imagen tomada con un dron que muestra las labores de rescate en uno de los edificios que han colapsado por los terremotos en Hatay, Turquía, este martes. Los dos terremotos que sacudieron el sureste de Turquía y el norte de Siria este lunes, dejando al menos 4.300 muertos y 19.000 heridos, podrían deberse a un "inusual" fenómeno sísmico conocido como "doblete" que provoca división entre los expertos. Los especialistas no coinciden en la definición del mismo y tampoco en considerar que el primer temblor -de una magnitud de 7,8 grados y cerca de la ciudad de Gaziantep- y el segundo -de 7,5 grados y ya en el norte de Siria- guardan una relación en forma de lo que se conoce como "doblete". EFE/ Erdem Sahin
    (ERDEM SAHIN / EFE)
  • Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    (ERDEM SAHIN / EFE)
  • Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    (ERDEM SAHIN / EFE)
  • Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    (ERDEM SAHIN / EFE)
  • Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    (ERDEM SAHIN / EFE)
  • Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    (ERDEM SAHIN / EFE)
  • Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    Hatay (Turkey), 07/02/2023.- An aerial photo taken by a drone shows emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. More than 4,000 people were killed and thousands more injured after a major 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
    (ERDEM SAHIN / EFE)

Edificios colapsados, calles vacías y escombros en cada esquina es el panorama que captó el sobrevuelo de un dron en Turquía.

Al menos 5.000 personas han muerto y otras 25.000 han resultado heridas en Turquía y Siria debido a los dos devastadores terremotos del lunes, mientras continúan las labores de rescate con el temor de que haya aún cientos o miles de personas atrapadas bajo los escombros.

En Turquía, donde tuvieron su epicentro los temblores de magnitud 7,7 y 7,6, el recuento oficial habla ya de 3.432 muertos y 21.000 heridos.

Hasta el momento, los equipos de rescate han podido sacar con vida a unas 8.000 personas de entre los escombros de los miles de edificios que se han derrumbado.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también