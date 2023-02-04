sábado, 04 febrero 2023
sábado 04 de febrero de 2023 - 3:10 PM

Donar un riñón les rebajaría las penas a los reos en EE. UU.

Un proyecto del Congreso de Estados Unidos plantea que presos que donen órganos pagarían entre dos meses y un año menos de cárcel.
  • Getty Imaes/Vanguardia<br />Gran controversia generó en Estados Unidos la propuesta de una rebaja de tiempo en la cárcel para aquellas personas que decidan donar alguno de sus órganos como un riñón o parte de su hígado.
    Getty Imaes/Vanguardia
    Gran controversia generó en Estados Unidos la propuesta de una rebaja de tiempo en la cárcel para aquellas personas que decidan donar alguno de sus órganos como un riñón o parte de su hígado.

A los condenados y reos de Boston y de todo el estado Masachussets, en Estados Unidos, les abrieron las rejas a la esperanza con una propuesta que, de ser aprobada en el Congreso de los Estados Unidos, les permitiría una rebaja sustancial a la pena que pagan.

El ofrecimiento es que si los presos donan un riñón, parte del hígado o médula ósea podrían obtener una rebaja en el tiempo en la cárcel entre dos meses y un año, algo parecido a los que hacen puntos por buen comportamiento o trabajos dentro de la prisión.

El proyecto ha sido promovido por congresistas demócratas, entre ellos Carlos González, quien ha expresado a distintos medios de comunicación de Estados Unidos que esta idea ayudaría a promover la donación de órganos, una práctica que en ese país no ha tenido gran acogida, por lo que el tiempo de espera para un donante varía de acuerdo a la disponibilidad del órgano que necesita y la urgencia.

Además, este representante a la Cámara indicó que se busca es que aquellos presos enfermos y sin calidad de vida mejoren esa perspectiva, y en ese camino, ayuden a salvar otras vidas.

AME1493. SANTA JUANA (CHILE), 04/02/2023.- Fotografía de un sector incendiado ayer, cerca a la ciudad de Santa Juana (Chile). Las regiones de Biobío, Ñuble y La Araucanía son las más afectadas por unos incendios que ya han destruido más de 45.000 hectáreas y un centenar de viviendas y han provocado el desalojo de decenas de municipios. Los incendios coinciden con una larga sequía que ya dura más de trece años y con una ola de calor inédita en el sur, con temperaturas que pueden llegar en las próximas horas hasta los 40 grados celsius en zonas del sur. EFE/ Pablo Hidalgo
AME1493. SANTA JUANA (CHILE), 04/02/2023.- Fotografía de un sector incendiado ayer, cerca a la ciudad de Santa Juana (Chile). Las regiones de Biobío, Ñuble y La Araucanía son las más afectadas por unos incendios que ya han destruido más de 45.000 hectáreas y un centenar de viviendas y han provocado el desalojo de decenas de municipios. Los incendios coinciden con una larga sequía que ya dura más de trece años y con una ola de calor inédita en el sur, con temperaturas que pueden llegar en las próximas horas hasta los 40 grados celsius en zonas del sur. EFE/ Pablo Hidalgo( Pablo Hidalgo / EFE)
Video: Sube a 22 el número de muertos por los incendios en Chile
El Colombiano / VANGUARDIA
El Colombiano / VANGUARDIA
Un tiburón mató a una joven de 16 años en Australia

Le puede interesar: China admite que globo hallado en EE.UU. es de su propiedad

González explicó que el proyecto se basó en la historia de un amigo que tiene en prisión y debe acudir a diálisis a diario, lo que no le permite tener calidad de vida.

“Amo a mi amigo y rezo a través de esta legislación para que podamos extender las posibilidades de vida para él y cualquier otra persona en una situación similar de vida o muerte”, dijo el congresista al medio Boston.com

Con este antecedente, el representante a la Cámara agregó que “debemos proporcionar a cada persona encarcelada la orientación de expertos médicos y defensores para garantizarles los mismos derechos y oportunidades que cada persona en Massachusetts tiene para salvar la vida de su madre, padre, hermano, hermana, hijo o amigo”.

Lea también: Un tiburón mató a una joven de 16 años en Australia

Un proyecto polémico

La idea de que personas condenadas entreguen órganos a cambio de rebajas en sus penas desató una oleada de críticas de opositores, personas y ONG dedicadas a proteger los derechos de las personas en prisión, quienes calificaron esta propuesta como falta de ética y valores.

Michael Cox, director ejecutivo de la organización para la abolición de las prisiones Black and Pink Massachusetts, manifestó a Boston.com que es una idea poco ética y hasta depravada porque “incentivar la venta de partes de tu cuerpo a cambio del bien más preciado del mundo es simplemente espantoso”.

El comité de ética de la red nacional de trasplantes de EE. UU. (UNOS, por sus siglas en inglés), constituida como una asociación sin ánimo de lucro, mostró en sus declaraciones un rechazo rotundo y manifestó que “cualquier ley o propuesta que permita a una persona intercambiar un órgano por una reducción de condena plantea muchos problemas”.

UNOS hace referencia a que dentro de la población carcelaria existe un sinnúmero de enfermedades infectocontagiosas, y a renglón seguido señala que entre las más comunes están el sida, hepatitis, tuberculosis, entre otras, lo que llevaría a sospechar de la calidad del órgano a donar.

La otra situación que reclaman las entidades que velan por los derechos de los reos está relacionada con la falta de igualdad racial, esto relacionado a que es más difícil para negros, indígenas y gente de color, y con la medida se debería estudiar en que renglón de prioridad quedaría esta población vulnerable.

El gran interrogante es cómo o quien tasaría la rebaja de las penas de acuerdo con la entrega de los órganos del preso que desee donar

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también