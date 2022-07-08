viernes, 08 julio 2022
viernes 08 de julio de 2022 - 6:57 AM

El asesinato del exlíder nipón Abe en un acto electoral conmociona a Japón

El histórico ex primer ministro nipón Shinzo Abe falleció este viernes tras ser tiroteado durante un acto electoral en plena calle, un atentado que ha conmocionado a Japón a dos días de celebrarse comicios parlamentarios parciales.
Abe, de 67 años y quien gobernó de 2012 hasta 2020 convirtiéndose en el mandatario más duradero del Japón democrático, fue alcanzado por los disparos de un arma de fabricación casera ejecutados a bocajarro por un exmiembro de las tropas niponas, mientras celebraba un mitin en la ciudad de Nara (oeste de Japón).

El influyente político japonés falleció a las 17:03 hora local (8:03 GMT) en un hospital de Nara, unas cuatro horas después de ser trasladado al centro en helicóptero desde el lugar de los hechos y sin que los médicos pudieran salvar su vida por los daños que sufrió en el corazón y varias arterias.

El detenido por el atentado, Tetsuya Yamagami, es un hombre desempleado de 41 años y exmiembro de las Fuerzas Marítimas de Autodefensa (Ejército nipón), quien se encontraba "insatisfecho" con el exmandatario por lo que "se dirigió a matarlo", según dijeron fuentes policiales.

El asesinato ha sacudido a un país poco acostumbrado a los crímenes violentos y menos aún a los atentados contra políticos, y en donde se han multiplicado las reacciones de condena, las cuales también han llegado de mandatarios de todo el mundo.

Tokyo (Japan).- (FILE) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 11 September 2019 (reissued 08 July 2022). According to Japan's national broadcaster, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died of his injuries on 08 July 2022, hours after being shot during an Upper House election campaign act to support a party candidate, outside a railway station in Nara, western Japan. He was 67. Abe had served as Japan's prime minister from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020. He was the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the country. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA *** Local Caption *** 55460083
La UE, conmocionada por el "brutal" asesinato de Shinzo Abe
Ataque con escopeta contra ex Primer Ministro japonés

El actual primer ministro japonés, Fumio Kishida, calificó el ataque de "acto de barbarie" en un momento en que el país afronta unas elecciones, y afirmó visiblemente emocionado que "nunca se podrá perdonar", en una primera comparecencia ante los medios cuando Abe se encontraba aún hospitalizado.

"He sido ministro dentro de su Gabinete y al mismo tiempo, era buen amigo mío con quien he compartido mucho tiempo. Él amaba este país y siempre tenía una visión para su futuro", dijo Kishida tras confirmarse el fallecimiento de quien fuera su mentor político.

Los presidentes de las instituciones de la Unión Europea (UE) expresaron asimismo su "conmoción" y "tristeza" por el "brutal" atentado, mientras que el secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, aseguró sentirse "profundamente entristecido" por el "atroz asesinato".

Estados Unidos, principal socio de Japón, valoró a Abe como un "destacado líder y un inquebrantable aliado", a través de su embajador en la capital nipona, Rahm Emanuel, mientras que otros países con los que Tokio no mantiene sus mejores relaciones, como China, Rusia y Corea del Sur, también enviaron sus condolencias.

El autor del ataque fue inmovilizado en el mismo lugar de los hechos por los servicios de seguridad de Abe antes de ser detenido por la policía, según puede verse en imágenes captadas por la cadena estatal NHK.

Numerosos testigos presenciales captaron otros vídeos que se hicieron virales y en los que se aprecia el momento del disparo, que dejó una nube de humo, y a Abe en el suelo siendo atendido por los servicios médicos.

Yamagami, el sospechoso, disparó presuntamente al político con un arma de fabricación casera similar a una escopeta y construida ensamblando varios tubos. La policía registró su domicilio en Nara tras los hechos y halló otros artefactos como pistolas y explosivos.

El exmilitar, quien confesó a la policía que había fabricado él mismo todo este armamento, trabajó para las fuerzas niponas entre 2002 y 2005, según confirmó el Ministerio de Defensa de Japón.

Por el momento no han trascendido más detalles sobre las motivaciones de Yamagami quien pese a señalar su descontento con Abe y sus planes para matarlo, dijo también a la policía que "no le guardaba ningún rencor por sus principios políticos".

La campaña para los comicios del domingo sigue adelante tras el sobresalto de hoy, según decidió Kishida tras cancelar todos los actos electorales que tenían previsto este viernes tanto él como otras figuras de peso de su partido y después de celebrar una reunión de emergencia en Tokio.

Kishida, eso sí, ordenó al jefe de la Agencia de Seguridad Nacional que aumente su despliegue en los días que restan para los comicios y durante la jornada de votación para garantizar que todo se desarrolla dentro de la normalidad.

Los mítines electorales suelen tener lugar en Japón en lugares concurridos como plazas o en los aledaños a estaciones de tren, y con escasas medidas de seguridad debido al bajo índice de criminalidad y de ataques con armas de fuego propios del país asiático, donde ese tipo de armamento está muy restringido.

Abe se encontraba durante el atentado en acto para las elecciones parciales a la Cámara Alta de la Dieta (Parlamento de Japón) que se celebran este domingo, en las que el Partido Liberal Democrático (PLD) liderado por Kishida espera revalidar su amplia mayoría.

Uno de los temas principales de campaña estaba siendo la reforma constitucional para dotar al país de más competencias en materia de Defensa en un entorno de seguridad internacional cada vez más hostil, una controvertida iniciativa que estaba entre las prioridades políticas de Abe y que no logró sacar adelante durante su largo mandato.

El ex primer ministro dejó en el cargo por motivos de salud en septiembre de 2020, y tras otro breve mandato entre 2006 y 2007 que se vio interrumpido por el mismo motivo.

