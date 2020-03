Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), 17/03/2020.- Workers in protective suits carry out disinfection work on Sukhbaatar square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, 17 March 2020. Mongolia reported three new cases of coronavirus infection among citizens repatriated from South Korea and Germany, according to the country's emergency commission. (Alemania, Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/BYAMBASUREN BYAMBA-OCHIR

New York (United States), 16/03/2020.- A person walks through a quiet Times Square in New York, New York, USA, 16 March 2020. New York, as with most cities around the United States and the world, are trying to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and all restaurants and bars will be forced to close as of tonight. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE