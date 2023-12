En video| Declarados culpables de homicidio dos paramédicos por la muerte de un afroamericano detenido en EE.UU.

23 y/o Elijah McClain was just walking to the store to buy tea when he was MURDERED IN COLD BLOOD BY POLICE. He died from a Heart attack after he was tortured and drugged.



Happened LAST YEAR and NO COP INVOLVED HAS BEEN CHARGED FOR THIS



WE WANT JUSTICE



HE DIDN'T DESERVE THIS! pic.twitter.com/a4u9HZjj9P