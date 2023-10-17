martes, 17 octubre 2023
martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 5:36 PM

Mundo

Estado de Israel le respondió enfurecido a Gigi Hadid por su publicación pro-Palestina

La modelo estadounidense, Gigi Hadid, es hija de padre palestino y madre neerlandesa. En su cuenta de Instagram apoyó abiertamente a Palestina y condenó al Gobierno israelí.
  • La modelo Gigi Hadid cuenta con más de 69 millones de seguidores. EFE / VANGUARDIA
    La modelo Gigi Hadid cuenta con más de 69 millones de seguidores. EFE / VANGUARDIA

Gigi Hadid, la supermodelo, ha provocado la ira del Gobierno israelí, después de publicar en apoyo de Palestina en su cuenta de Instagram.

"Hay algo judío en el trato del Gobierno israelí hacia los palestinos. Condenar al Gobierno israelí no es antisemita, y apoyar a los palestinos no es apoyar a Hamás", dijo Hadid en una publicación en la plataforma de redes sociales.

Lea también: OMS reporta 115 ataques contra instalaciones, personal y vehículos sanitarios

El Estado de Israel rápidamente respondió al comentario de Hadid, publicando una respuesta a través de una historia en Instagram que decía: "No hay valentía en la masacre de israelíes por parte de Hamás. Condenar a Hamás por lo que es (ISIS) no es anti-Palestina, y apoyar a los israelíes en su lucha contra terroristas bárbaros es lo correcto".

Malala Yousafzai. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Malala Yousafzai. EFE / VANGUARDIA( BRENDAN ESPOSITO / EFE)
'Me horroriza ver el bombardeo del hospital al-Ahli en Gaza': Malala Yousafzai, Nobel de la Paz
Crédito: BBC News / VANGUARDIA
Crédito: BBC News / VANGUARDIA
Periodistas de la BBC Arabic investigados por imparcialidad debido a sus "tweets pro-Palestina"

La cuenta del Estado de Israel se dirigió directamente a Hadid y etiquetó su cuenta, preguntando: "¿Has estado durmiendo la última semana? ¿O simplemente prefieres hacer la vista gorda ante el asesinato de bebés judíos en sus hogares? Tu silencio ha dejado muy claro dónde te posicionas. Te estamos viendo."

"Si no condenas esto, tus palabras no significan NADA", escribió la cuenta nuevamente, etiquetando la cuenta de Hadid.

Los seguidores de Hadid criticaron a la cuenta gubernamental por señalar a Hadid, describiéndolo como una forma de acoso.

Otros seguidores de Hadid aplaudieron su postura y realizaron comparaciones con la forma en que se ha tratado a celebridades pro-israelíes.

La hermana menor de Gigi, Bella Hadid, aún no ha comentado sobre la guerra en curso, aunque previamente ha expresado su apoyo a la causa palestina, lo que también le valió críticas de las cuentas de redes sociales del gobierno israelí.

Mohamed Hadid, padre de Gigi y Bella, nació en 1948 en lo que ahora es Nazaret, Israel.

Le puede interesar: Periodistas de la BBC Arabic investigados por imparcialidad debido a sus "tweets pro-Palestina"

El famoso promotor inmobiliario palestino publicó una imagen que decía: "No hay nada judío en el trato del gobierno israelí hacia los palestinos".

"Condenar al gobierno israelí no es antisemita y apoyar a los palestinos no es apoyar a Hamás".

En declaraciones anteriores, él ha mencionado que se ha tomado la responsabilidad de asegurarse de que cada uno de sus hijos comprenda y se sienta orgulloso de su herencia palestina.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también