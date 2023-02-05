domingo, 05 febrero 2023
domingo 05 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Estados Unidos detecta otro “globo espía” chino, esta vez sobrevuela Latinoamérica

La presencia del primer globo ha tensado al máximo las relaciones entre Pekín y Washington. Ahora Estados Unidos asegura que hay otro globo sobre Costa Rica.
  • EFE / VANGUARDIA Un avión comercial vuela por debajo del “globo espía” chino detectado en el espacio aéreo estadounidense, este sábado en Charlotte.
    EFE / VANGUARDIA Un avión comercial vuela por debajo del “globo espía” chino detectado en el espacio aéreo estadounidense, este sábado en Charlotte.

Estados Unidos detectó otro “globo espía” de China y aseguró que está sobrevolando Latinoamérica, informó el Pentágono.

“Estamos viendo información de un globo que está sobrevolando Latinoamérica. Evaluamos ahora que se trata de otro globo de vigilancia chino”, dijo en una declaración enviada a la prensa el portavoz del Pentágono, general de brigada Patrick Ryder.

El diario La Nación de Costa Rica justo había publicado horas antes un artículo sobre un objeto volador blanco, que parecía un globo aerostático, y que había sido avistado sobre ese país latinoamericano.

Consultado por la cadena CNN, un alto funcionario del Pentágono aseguró que el globo avistado sobre Latinoamérica no parece estar dirigiéndose hacia Estados Unidos.

Charlotte (United States), 04/02/2023.- A high-altitude balloon, which the US government has stated is Chinese, is seen as it continues its multi-day path across the Northern United States in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 04 February 2023. US Secretary of State Blinken postponed a planned trip to China following the discovery of the balloon. The Pentagon said that the maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon was posing 'no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground'. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NELL REDMOND -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE
Charlotte (United States), 04/02/2023.- A high-altitude balloon, which the US government has stated is Chinese, is seen as it continues its multi-day path across the Northern United States in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 04 February 2023. US Secretary of State Blinken postponed a planned trip to China following the discovery of the balloon. The Pentagon said that the maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon was posing 'no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground'. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NELL REDMOND -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE( NELL REDMOND / EFE)
Estados Unidos confirma que derribó el "globo espía" chino con aviones de combate

China no ha confirmado ni desmentido a lo largo de este fin de semana que el segundo “globo espía” detectado por los EE. UU., y que sobrevuela esta vez Latinoamérica, sea de su pertenencia.

La réplica

Esta última acusación no ha recibido réplica por las autoridades chinas, que este sábado solo han divulgado hasta la publicación de este artículo sendos comunicados dedicados a aclarar la situación creada por la aeronave que sobrevuela EE. UU.

Tampoco los distintos medios oficialistas, como la cadena estatal CCTV, la agencia de noticias Xinhua, o medios como el Diario del Pueblo, Global Times o China Daily, altavoces en muchas ocasiones del régimen comunista, hacen mención alguna al objeto volador blanco que, según el diario La Nación de Costa Rica, estaba sobrevolando el país centroamericano.

Por su parte, si un usuario realiza una búsqueda en Weibo, el equivalente a Twitter (red social que está censurada en China), usando con caracteres chinos las palabras “globo” o “aeronave” unidas al término “Latinoamérica” solo aparecen tres publicaciones sobre el anuncio de ayer por parte de EE. UU.

Lea también: Estados Unidos confirma que derribó el “globo espía” chino con aviones de combate

El primer “globo espía”

El Pentágono también anunció recientemente que estaba siguiendo los movimientos de un “globo espía” chino que sobrevolaba el estado de Montana (noreste de Estados Unidos), donde se encuentra uno de los tres campos de silos de misiles nucleares existentes en territorio estadounidense.

Los otros dos campos de silos atómicos se ubican en dos estados limítrofes con Montana: Dakota del Norte, al este, y Wyoming, al sur.

Según explicó este viernes el Pentágono, el globo se ha trasladado en las últimas horas en dirección este y se encuentra ahora en el centro del país, a unos 60.000 pies de la superficie (18.288 metros).

Entretanto, mientras el globo atraviesa el país norteamericano, la cúpula del Pentágono ha recomendado de manera firme al presidente, Joe Biden, que no adopte ninguna acción contra el aparato por motivos de seguridad, ya que podrían caer escombros sobre la población.

La presencia de ese “globo espía” chino en el espacio aéreo estadounidense ha desencadenado una crisis diplomática entre Washington y Pekín, y ha motivado la suspensión del viaje que el secretario de Estado, Antony Blinken, tenía previsto hacer al país asiático.

Por su parte, Pekín admitió este viernes que el globo le pertenece, aunque aseguró que “es un dirigible civil utilizado con fines de investigación, principalmente meteorológicos”.

China pide calma

El director de la Oficina de Asuntos Exteriores de China, Wang Yi, pidió a Estados Unidos “mantener la calma”, tras la confirmación de que el “globo espía” que sobrevuela el país norteamericano pertenece al gigante asiático.

El funcionario asiático mantuvo en la noche del viernes una conversación telefónica con el secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Antony Blinken, en la que las dos partes trataron la crisis ocasionada por el descubrimiento de una aeronave de origen chino sobrevolando el espacio aéreo estadounidense.

“China es un país responsable y siempre ha respetado estrictamente el derecho internacional. No aceptamos ninguna especulación sin fundamento”, afirmó el antiguo canciller chino en un comunicado publicado por el Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores del país asiático.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también