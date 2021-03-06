sábado, 06 marzo 2021
viernes 05 de marzo de 2021 - 10:00 AM

Francisco pidió desde Iraq compromiso para llevar la paz a todo Oriente Medio

El papa Francisco ya está en suelo iraquí, luego de que el avión que lo trasladara aterrizara en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Bagdad a las 2:00 de la tarde (hora local) dando inicio a su viaje apostólico número 33.
  • El presidente iraquí Barham Salih da la bienvenida al papa Francisco durante una ceremonia oficial de bienvenida en el Palacio Presidencial en Bagdad. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA
    El presidente iraquí Barham Salih da la bienvenida al papa Francisco durante una ceremonia oficial de bienvenida en el Palacio Presidencial en Bagdad. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA
  • El pontífice argentino comenzó su visita oficial de tres días al país asiático, la primera visita papal a Iraq. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
    El pontífice argentino comenzó su visita oficial de tres días al país asiático, la primera visita papal a Iraq. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
  • Fieles esperan al papa Francisco para su visita oficial al Palacio presidencial en la capital iraquí. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA
    Fieles esperan al papa Francisco para su visita oficial al Palacio presidencial en la capital iraquí. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA
  • El Papa reunido con el presidente iraquí Barham Salih (izq.) durante una reunión en el palacio presidencial en Bagdad. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
    El Papa reunido con el presidente iraquí Barham Salih (izq.) durante una reunión en el palacio presidencial en Bagdad. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
  • Una mujer cristiana iraquí sonríe mientras camina hacia la iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Liberación antes de la llegada del Papa Francisco para la misa, en Bagdad. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
    Una mujer cristiana iraquí sonríe mientras camina hacia la iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Liberación antes de la llegada del Papa Francisco para la misa, en Bagdad. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
Escuchar este artículo

El papa Francisco pidió hoy el compromiso de la comunidad internacional para llevar la paz a Iraq y todo Oriente Medio, “pero sin imponer intereses políticos e ideológicos”, en su primer discurso en Bagdad ante las autoridades iraquíes.

El primer acto de Francisco, que llegó hoy a Iraq para una visita de tres días, tras 15 meses sin viajar por la pandemia, fue reunirse en privado durante media hora con el presidente del país, el kurdo Barham Saleh, que le recibió a la puerta del palacio presidencial.

Después y ante centenares de personas reunidas allí, entre autoridades y miembros del cuerpo diplomático, el papa se presentó como “penitente que pide perdón al Cielo y a los hermanos por tantas destrucciones y crueldad” y “como peregrino de paz”.

Además: Papa emprende hoy viaje a Iraq, el más difícil de su pontificado

En un país que ha vivido los últimos 20 años en guerra, clamó para que finalmente “callen las armas, que se evite su proliferación, aquí y en todas partes. Que cesen los intereses particulares, esos intereses externos que son indiferentes a la población local”.

“No más violencia, extremismos, facciones, intolerancias”, agregó.

Destacó entonces que “la comunidad internacional tiene un rol decisivo que desempeñar en la promoción de la paz en esta tierra y en todo Oriente Medio” y citó “el largo conflicto en la vecina nación de Siria, de cuyo inicio se cumplen en estos días ya 10 años”.

Y esperó “que las naciones no retiren del pueblo iraquí la mano extendida de la amistad y del compromiso constructivo, sino que sigan trabajando con espíritu de responsabilidad común con las Autoridades locales, sin imponer intereses políticos o ideológicos”.

Ante el terror del extremismo islámico que se ha vivido en el país, el papa recordó que “la religión, por su naturaleza, debe estar al servicio de la paz y la fraternidad” y que “el nombre de Dios no puede ser usado para justificar actos de homicidio, exilio, terrorismo y opresión”.

El Papa, que ha venido a reconfortar a los cristianos que fueron brutalmente perseguidos durante la invasión del Estado Islámico en 2014, quiso recordar que “entre los tantos que han sufrido, a los yazidíes, víctimas inocentes de una barbarie insensata e inhumana, perseguidos y asesinados a causa de sus creencias religiosas, cuya propia identidad y supervivencia se han puesto en peligro”.

Lea aquí: El Papa mantiene riesgoso viaje a Iraq pese a oleada de violencia

Tras escuchar el discurso del presidente iraquí, también realizó un llamamiento para que las autoridades “concedan a todas las comunidades religiosas reconocimiento, respeto, derechos y protección” ya que muchos cristianos lamentan que no se les garanticen algunos derechos.

Asímismo, pidió a los políticos que en esta fase de reconstrucción del país “combatan la plaga de la corrupción, los abusos de poder y la ilegalidad”, pero al mismo tiempo “edifiquen la justicia, que crezca la honestidad y la transparencia, y que se refuercen las instituciones competentes”.

También tuvo palabras sobre la pandemia y agregó que, aunque todos están colaborando, esta crisis requiere esfuerzos comunes “para dar los pasos necesarios” y “entre ellos una distribución equitativa de las vacunas para todos”. Las primeras vacunas llegaron a Irak sólo hace unos días.

$!Francisco pidió desde Iraq compromiso para llevar la paz a todo Oriente Medio
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.
Publicado por
Agencia Efe

Etiquetas

Lea también