Galería: Las impresionantes imágenes de los incendios que siguen afectando a Grecia

Metochi (Greece), 23/07/2023.- A firefighter tries to put out a wildfire at Metochi village, near Epidaurus, Greece, 23 July 2023. There is an extreme, category 5, fire risk high alert also for 24 July, for five Greek regions of Attica, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, Western Greece and southern Aegean with the island of Rhodes, according to the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at the climate crisis and civil protection ministry. (incendio forestal, Grecia) EFE/EPA/BOUGIOTIS EVANGELOS



Metochi (Greece), 23/07/2023.- Oíushes and trees burn during a wildfire at Metochi village, near Epidaurus, Greece, 23 July 2023. There is an extreme, category 5, fire risk high alert also for 24 July, for five Greek regions of Attica, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, Western Greece and southern Aegean with the island of Rhodes, according to the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at the climate crisis and civil protection ministry. (incendio forestal, Grecia) EFE/EPA/BOUGIOTIS EVANGELOS



Kiotari (Greece), 22/07/2023.- A firefighting aircraft drops water to extinguish a wildfire in Kiotari village, on Rhodes island, Greece, 22 July 2023. Although the Fire Department had managed to put out several rekindled blazes on the island over the last few days, the wildfire near the village of Laerma in the island's north keeps expanding and moving eastwards to the Gadoura dam, while residents in the villages of Lardos and Pilonas were told to evacuated their homes on the day, via the emergency number 112. Some 173 firefighters with 35 fire engines and 10 ground teams are battling the blaze, assisted by 3 water bombers and 2 helicopters. Another 31 firefighters with 4 fire engines and 3 ground teams were also expected to arrive from Slovakia. Local authority water tanks are also helping out. (incendio forestal, Grecia, Eslovaquia) EFE/EPA/DAMIANIDIS LEFTERIS



Dervenochoria (Grecia), 18/07/2023.- Un helicóptero Chinook opera sobre un incendio forestal cerca del pueblo de Pournari, en Dervenochoria, al noroeste de la región de Attica, Grecia, este martes. Todavía hay frentes activos en Dervenochoria, a pesar de la intervención de aviones bombarderos de agua según fuentes gubernamentales. EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS



Rhodes (Greece), 24/07/2023.- A Firefighter tries to put out a wildfire in the Kiotari area of Rhodes, Greece, 24 July 2023. The fire brigade and volunteers are fighting to prevent the fire from entering the villages of Gennadi and Vati, in southern Rhodes. Several fire engines and volunteers have rushed to the area, while water is being thrown from firefighting planes. A while ago, by order from 112, it was decided to evacuate both villages. The battle continues in Asclepion. (incendio forestal, Grecia) EFE/EPA/LEFTERIS DAMIANIDIS



Trapeza (Greece), 23/07/2023.- A wildfire burns at the Trapeza village, in Achaia Peloponnese, Greece, 23 July 2023. There is an extreme, category 5, fire risk high alert also for 24 July, for five Greek regions of Attica, Central Greece, the Peloponnese, Western Greece and southern Aegean with the island of Rhodes, according to the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at the climate crisis and civil protection ministry. (incendio forestal, Grecia) EFE/EPA/GIOTA LOTSARI