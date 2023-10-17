martes, 17 octubre 2023
martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 2:45 PM

Mundo

Hamás liberaría a los rehenes civiles si cesan los bombardeos en la Franja de Gaza

El oficial de Hamás afirmó que tanto Estados Unidos como Israel están ya al tanto de las condiciones de cara a la eventual liberación de los civiles rehenes, alegando que el grupo las ha dado a conocer en sus conversaciones con líderes de varios países árabes.
  • EFE / VANGUARDIA
El grupo islamista palestino Hamás indicó este martes a la cadena estadounidense NBC News que está dispuesto a liberar de "inmediato" a todos los rehenes civiles, tanto israelíes como extranjeros, si Israel cesa sus bombardeos sobre Gaza.

Un alto cargo de esa organización señaló al canal que los rehenes podrían ser liberados en cuestión de una hora siempre y cuando Israel se ajuste a sus demandas, y subrayó que en estos momentos no hay un lugar seguro para ponerlos en libertad.

A cambio de liberar a los soldados israelíes retenidos, añadió, Israel debe liberar a todos los palestinos que están en cárceles israelíes.

EFE / VANGUARDIA
Un camión perteneciente a un convoy de ayuda humanitaria para la Franja de Gaza frente a la puerta fronteriza de Rafah. EFE / VANGUARDIA
El oficial de Hamás afirmó que tanto Estados Unidos como Israel están ya al tanto de las condiciones de cara a la eventual liberación de los civiles rehenes, alegando que el grupo las ha dado a conocer en sus conversaciones con líderes de varios países árabes.

Su anuncio tiene lugar el mismo día en que un bombardeo israelí sobre un hospital de la ciudad de Gaza causó al menos 500 muertos, según confirmó a EFE una portavoz del Ministerio de Sanidad de la Franja, controlada por Hamás.

