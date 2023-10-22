domingo, 22 octubre 2023
Imágenes del horror de la guerra entre Israel y Hamás con los niños

El conflicto entre Israel y el Estado de Palestina se intensificó drásticamente a partir del 7 de octubre. El recrudecimiento de las hostilidades ha tenido impactos físicos y mentales devastadores en los niños, niñas y sus familias, lo que subraya la necesidad urgente de un cese de la violencia. Se calcula que un tercio de los cerca de 4.500 muertos por el conflicto son niños.
Un niño es recuperado de los escombros de un edificio residencial derribado en un ataque aéreo israelí, en el campo de refugiados de Jan Yunis, en el sur de la Franja de Gaza.

Los niños palestinos heridos en un bombardeo israelí son tratados en un hospital de Khan Younis, en el sur de la Franja de Gaza.

Niños palestinos desplazados por el bombardeo israelí de la Franja de Gaza en un campamento de desplazados.

Un niño palestino herido en un ataque con cohetes israelí es trasladado de urgencia al hospital Al-Shifa en la ciudad de Gaza.

El Universal / VANGUARDIA
El Universal / VANGUARDIA
Un hombre lleva el cuerpo de un niño en el hospital de Al Shifa después de un ataque aéreo en la ciudad de Gaza.

Los palestinos huyen tras un ataque aéreo israelí.

Un hombre lleva a una niña herida tras un ataque aéreo israelí en Gaza.

Dos hombres ayudan a dos niñas heridas a abandonar la zona tras un ataque aéreo israelí en Gaza

Un hombre que sostiene a una niña y un bebé huye del lugar de un ataque con cohetes israelíes en el campo de refugiados de Al-Shati, al oeste de la ciudad de Gaza.

