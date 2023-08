India revela impresionantes imágenes de su misión espacial a la superficie de la luna

The Pragyan rover is CONFIRMED to have moved a distance of 8 meters away from the Vikram lander!



India again becomes the FIRST to operate an uncrewed rover on the south polar region of the Moon and the THIRD to do so anywhere on the Moon! #Chandrayaan3 #ISRO https://t.co/UOYWNk7qbp pic.twitter.com/L6Vxzs7QyN