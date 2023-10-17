martes, 17 octubre 2023
Israel responsabiliza a la Yihad Islámica por la explosión que mató a 500 personas en hospital de Gaza

El Ejército israelí dijo este martes que la explosión que causó la muerte de 500 palestinos en un hospital de Gaza se debió a un lanzamiento fallido de cohetes por milicianos del grupo Yihad Islámica Palestina
    Foto: X @yourfavmemes_ / VANGUARDIA

El Ejército israelí dijo este martes que la explosión que causó la muerte de 500 palestinos en un hospital de Gaza se debió a un lanzamiento fallido de cohetes por milicianos del grupo Yihad Islámica Palestina (YIP) hacia Israel.

Un portavoz del Ejército israelí aseguró que "según información de inteligencia, de varias fuentes que tenemos, la organización terrorista Jihad Islámica es responsable del fallido tiroteo que afectó al hospital.".

El embajador de Israel en Colombia, Gali Dagan, también confirmó esta versión de los hechos ocurridos en el hospital de Gaza a través de su cuenta de X en la tarde de este martes 17 de octubre.

"Un análisis de los sistemas operativos del Ejército israelí indican que terroristas dispararon una ráfaga de cohetes en Gaza que pasaron muy cerca del Hospital Al Ahli en el momento en que sufrió el impacto", aseguró un portavoz militar israelí en un comunicado.

Médicos Sin Fronteras: "Estamos horrorizados por el bombardeo al hospital Ahli de Gaza"
Díaz denuncia un “crimen de guerra” y Belarra y Montero piden “parar los pies” a Netanyahu

Esta tarde, unos 2.000 civiles se refugiaban en el centro sanitario, perteneciente a la Iglesia Anglicana y en el centro de la ciudad de Gaza, cuando una explosión acabó con la vida de al menos 500 personas en el que es la mayor masacre en la Franja tras cinco guerras entre las milicias palestinas e Israel desde 2008.

El movimiento islamista Hamás, que controla de facto el enclave, acusó al Ejército israelí de perpetrar una "horrible masacre" que "dejó cientos de víctimas en un crimen de genocidio".

Por su parte, la Autoridad Nacional Palestina (ANP), con poder limitado en Cisjordania ocupada, acusó también a Israel de cometer "un crimen horrible en una guerra genocida", y su primer ministro, Mohamed Shtayeh, instó al Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU a acabar con la contienda, y criticó a "los países que apoyan a Israel".

En escaladas bélicas pasadas, las milicias palestinas lanzaron cohetes a Israel que cayeron dentro de Gaza, y según Israel y medios locales, Yihad Islámica lanzó proyectiles que incluso mataron a palestinos en enfrentamientos anteriores, aunque no hay precedentes de proyectiles que causaran cientos de muertos como el de hoy.

Hasta el incidente de esta tarde, se desconocía también si las milicias palestinas tenían arsenal con capacidad de provocar este nivel de daños, en una explosión con tal nivel de fallecidos que podría parecer más propia de un misil.

Las fuerzas israelíes han bombardeado incesantemente sobre Gaza en los últimos once días, desde que estalló la guerra con Israel tras el ataque por sorpresa de Hamás del pasado 7 de octubre que dejó al menos 1.400 muertos en territorio israelí.

Por su parte, los ataques aéreos de Israel sobre la Franja han ocasionado al menos 3.000 muertos, la mayoría civiles y casi dos tercios de ellos mujeres y niños.

La Yihad Islámica es el segundo grupo con mayor fuerza militar en Gaza tras Hamás, y en agosto de 2022 y mayo de 2023 luchó sola contra Israel en dos escaladas bélicas de varios días.

La masacre de hoy sucede horas antes de la visita prevista mañana a Israel del presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, que hasta ahora ha cerrado filas con Israel y respaldó "su derecho a defenderse".

Según la agencia de noticias gazatí Sanad, que cita a fuentes oficiales, los muertos podrían superar los 500. Se trata del ataque con mayor número de víctimas mortales cometido hasta ahora, desde que el pasado 7 de octubre estalló la guerra entre las milicias palestinas de Gaza e Israel, que se ha saldado con más de 3.000 muertos en Gaza y 1.400 fallecidos en territorio israelí.

De acuerdo con fuentes locales, en el centro sanitario -una institución cristiana- había unas 2.000 personas que se estaban refugiando de los bombardeos tras evacuar estos últimos días de sus casas, una dinámica que se ha visto en la mayor parte de hospitales de la Franja.

"La horrible masacre cometida por la ocupación sionista" sobre el hospital, "que dejó cientos de víctimas es un crimen de genocidio", declaró Hamás en un comunicado. Según agregó, la mayor parte de fallecidos y heridos son "familias desplazadas, pacientes, niños y mujeres" que en los últimos días se albergaban en el lugar.

