Palenque (Mexico), 22/10/2023.- A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Mexico shows (L-R) President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel, Honduran President Xiomara Castro, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, President of Colombia Gustavo Petro, and President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro posing during a meeting in Palenque, Chiapas state, Mexico, 22 October 2023. Lopez Obrador called for 'working together' to address migration and offered cooperation to his Latin American counterparts gathered at the Migration Summit in Chiapas, southern Mexico.