Las devastadoras imágenes de los terremotos que enlutan a Turquía

Dos fuertes sismos, por encima de los 7,7 grados, despertaron a Turquía en medio de la madrugada. El segundo sismo se dio horas después del primer terremoto que deja al menos 1.400 muertos y 5.000 heridos.
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
    (YAHYA NEMAH / EFE)
  • Hama (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows rescue operations following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Hama, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
  • Aleppo (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows damage following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Aleppo, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    (SANA / EFE)
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
    (YAHYA NEMAH / EFE)
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A rescuer locates a person in the rubble of a building following an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in north the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT
    (YAHYA NEMAH / EFE)
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers search the rubble of a building for survivors following an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
    (YAHYA NEMAH / EFE)
  • Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. 284 people were confirmed dead and more than 2,000 have been injured in Turkey, Turkish vice president said. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/DENIZ TEKIN
    (DENIZ TEKIN / EFE)
  • Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 912 people were confirmed dead and more than 5,000 have been injured in Turkey, the Turkish president said. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/REFIK TEKIN
    (REFIK TEKIN / EFE)
  • Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 912 people were confirmed dead and more than 5,000 have been injured in Turkey, the Turkish president said. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/REFIK TEKIN
    (REFIK TEKIN / EFE)
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers search the rubble of a building for survivors following an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
    (YAHYA NEMAH / EFE)
  • Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Turkish emergency personnel and others try to help victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southeast Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/REFIK TEKIN
    (REFIK TEKIN / EFE)

Turquía registró este lunes dos terremotos que sacudieron al país desde la madrugada del lunes.

El primer sismo fue de 7,8 y el segundo de 7.7 y ya se contabilizan más de 1.400 muertos entre ese país y Siria.

Las devastadoras imágenes de los terremotos que enlutan a Turquía
Terremoto en Turquía, el peor registrado en el país en lo que va de siglo

Estos movimientos han sido de los más devastadores en el último siglo. El más mortífero de los últimos 50 años, de 7,4, se registró el 17 de agosto de 1999 con epicentro en Izmir, en el noroeste del país, y dejó unos 17.000 muertos, 500.000 personas sin hogar, 45.000 heridos y 15 millones de afectados.

