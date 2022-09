Liz Truss asume el cargo de primera ministra del Reino Unido

London (United Kingdom), 05/09/2022.- New Conservative Party Leader Liz Truss following the announcement of her win at Conservative Central Office, London , 05 September 2022. New leader of the Conservative Party Liz Truss has won the vote held among Conservative Party members for the new Tory leader and British Prime Minister, the chairman of the 1922 Committee announced on 05 September 2022. The new leader will not become Prime Minister until Boris Johnson formally relinquishes his role to Queen Elizabeth in person. The new leader will then visit the Queen and be appointed as Britain's new Prime Minister. (Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN