miércoles, 18 octubre 2023
martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 8:13 PM

Mundo

Macron condena el bombardeo del hospital de Gaza y pide que se aclare quién lo efectuó

Macron condenó ese ataque "que ha provocado tantas víctimas palestinas" y mostró sus condolencias por ellas.
  • EFE / VANGUARDIA
    EFE / VANGUARDIA

El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, condenó este martes el bombardeo en el hospital Al-Ahli de Gaza al tiempo que pidió que se aclare quién fue el responsable del mismo, después de que Israel y Hamás se responsabilizaran mutuamente.

"Nada puede justificar el bombardeo de un hospital. Nada puede justificar que ataque a civiles", aseguró el presidente galo en la red social X, antes Twitter.

Lea también: 'Me horroriza ver el bombardeo del hospital al-Ahli en Gaza': Malala Yousafzai, Nobel de la Paz

Macron condenó ese ataque "que ha provocado tantas víctimas palestinas" y mostró sus condolencias por ellas.

Beirut (Lebanon), 18/10/2023.- People stand in front of fire that erupted outside the security gate, during clashes between protesters and security forces outside the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 October 2023. The protest erupted hours after Hamas-led authorities in Gaza said hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN
Beirut (Lebanon), 18/10/2023.- People stand in front of fire that erupted outside the security gate, during clashes between protesters and security forces outside the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 October 2023. The protest erupted hours after Hamas-led authorities in Gaza said hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN( ABBAS SALMAN / EFE)
Videos: Reportan desmanes en manifestantes pro Palestina en distintas ciudades del mundo
Khan Yunis (-), 17/10/2023.- A paramedic holds a wounded child at a hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 17 October 2023. According to Palestinian officials hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,500 others injured since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
Khan Yunis (-), 17/10/2023.- A paramedic holds a wounded child at a hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 17 October 2023. According to Palestinian officials hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,500 others injured since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD( HAITHAM IMAD / EFE)
Condena global a "masacre" en hospital de Gaza, que profundiza guerra de Israel con Hamás

"Debe aclararse" el bombardeo, que según algunas fuentes provocó medio millar de víctimas.

Israel acusa al grupo Yihad Islámica Palestina de las muertes debido a un lanzamiento fallido de uno de sus cohetes, mientras que Hamás responsabiliza del mismo al Ejército israelí.

Le puede interesar: Estado de Israel le respondió enfurecido a Gigi Hadid por su publicación pro-Palestina

El Ministerio de Exteriores francés consideró que "el derecho internacional humanitario se impone a todos y debe permitir la protección de la población civil".

Macron pidió también que se abra "sin esperas" el acceso humanitario a la Franja de Gaza.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también