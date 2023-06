Nanterre (France), 29/06/2023.- Protesters clash with French riot police in Nanterre, near Paris, France, 29 June 2023. Violence broke out after police fatally shot a 17-year-old during a traffic stop in Nanterre on 27 June 2023. According to the French interior minister, 31 people were arrested with 2,000 officers being deployed to prevent further violence. (Protestas, Disturbios, Francia) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT