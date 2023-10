Gaza City (---), 07/10/2023.- Palestinians inspect the destroyed surrounding of the Palestine Tower after Israeli warplanes targeted it in Gaza City, 07 October 2023. Rocket barrages were launched from the Gaza Strip early 07 October in a surprise attack on Israel claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. In a televised statement, the Israeli prime minister said the country is at war. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER ( )