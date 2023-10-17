miércoles, 18 octubre 2023
martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 6:25 PM

Mundo

'Me horroriza ver el bombardeo del hospital al-Ahli en Gaza': Malala Yousafzai, Nobel de la Paz

La premio Nobel de la Paz y activista paquistaní, Malala Yousafzai, condenó el bombardeo en el hospital al-Ahli en Gaza y le pidió al gobierno israelí permitir la entrada de ayuda humanitaria a la Franja de Gaza.
"Me horroriza ver el bombardeo del hospital al-Ahli en Gaza y lo condeno inequívocamente. Insto al gobierno israelí a que permita la entrada de ayuda humanitaria a Gaza y reitero el llamado a un alto el fuego. Estoy destinando 300.000 dólares a tres organizaciones benéficas que ayudan al pueblo palestino que está siendo atacado", afirmó la premio Nobel de la Paz y activista paquistaní, Malala Yousafzai, a través de sus redes sociales.

Además, la joven contó cuáles serían las tres organizaciones benéficas con las que trabajaría en medio de esta guerra que se desató hace más de una semana entre Hamás y el Estado de Israel.

Malala Yousafzai es una activista paquistaní por los derechos de las mujeres y la educación. Nació el 12 de julio de 1997 en Mingora, Swat, Pakistán. Malala se hizo conocida a nivel mundial por su valiente defensa de la educación de las niñas en Pakistán, a menudo en medio de la violencia y la oposición de grupos extremistas.

Khan Yunis (-), 17/10/2023.- A paramedic holds a wounded child at a hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 17 October 2023. According to Palestinian officials hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,500 others injured since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
Khan Yunis (-), 17/10/2023.- A paramedic holds a wounded child at a hospital in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, 17 October 2023. According to Palestinian officials hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 12,500 others injured since Israel launched retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. Israel has warned all citizens of the Gaza Strip to move to the south ahead of an expected invasion. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD( HAITHAM IMAD / EFE)
En 2012, Malala fue víctima de un intento de asesinato por parte de los talibanes en Pakistán debido a su activismo. Afortunadamente, sobrevivió al ataque y desde entonces ha seguido abogando por la educación de las niñas y los derechos humanos a nivel global. En 2014, se convirtió en la persona más joven en recibir el Premio Nobel de la Paz, a los 17 años. Malala coescribió un libro llamado "I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban," que detalla su vida, su lucha y su determinación por la educación y los derechos de las mujeres.

Por su parte, el bombardeo del hospital Al Ahli en la ciudad de Gaza ocurrido al anochecer de este martes ha causado al menos 500 víctimas, según han confirmado a EFE fuentes del Ministerio de Sanidad de la Franja, controlada por el grupo islamista Hamás.

Muchas víctimas se encontraban en el patio del hospital, donde habían buscado refugio de las bombas, tras abandonar sus casas al advertir Israel que iba a bombardear la ciudad, exigiendo a los habitantes evacuar todo el norte de la Franja.

Las autoridades palestinas, tanto de Gaza como de Cisjordania, han responsabilizado de la catástrofe a Israel, que lleva 11 días bombardeando toda la Franja, con un balance al mediodía de hoy de 3.000 muertos, mientras que las Fuerzas Armadas israelíes han rechazado su implicación y aseguran que la explosión se debió a un lanzamiento fallido de cohetes del grupo armado Yihad Islámica Palestina hacia Israel.

El hospital Al Ahli pertenece a la Iglesia Anglicana y según informó ayer un medio digital del esta institución eclesiástica, el centro de salud ya sufrió el sábado pasado el impacto de un proyectil israelí, que destruyó dos habitaciones en la planta superior y causó heridas a cuatro trabajadores.

