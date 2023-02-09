jueves, 09 febrero 2023
Panorama de muerte y destrucción: 20.000 muertos y 75.000 heridos tras terremoto en Turquía y Siria

El número de muertos por los devastadores terremotos del lunes superan ya los 20.000, de los cuales 17.134 se contabilizan en Turquía y 3.317 en Siria. En ambos países hay más de 75.000 heridos.
En Turquía, más de 100.000 miembros de equipos de salvamento y del Ejército están movilizados para rescatar a los supervivientes, pero el tiempo invernal, el grado de destrucción y la amplitud de la zona afectada complican los trabajos.

Una vez traspasado el límite de las 72 horas las esperanzas de encontrar a supervivientes se reducen.

Con todo, los rescatistas han continuado liberando en las últimas horas a personas de los escombros, incluidos cuatro menores que llevaban 84 horas sepultados.

En Siria el número de muertos por los terremotos en todo el país se eleva ya a 3.317 y el de heridos se sitúa en al menos 5.245, incluidas las áreas en manos de la oposición y las controladas por Damasco.

Milagro entre los escombros: Rescatan a dos niños 84 horas después del terremoto en Turquía
Kahramanmaras (Turkey), 09/02/2023.- Israeli army and Turkish rescue team members pull a 14-year-old girl alive out of the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Kahramanmaras, southeastern Turkey, 09 February 2023. More than 17,000 people have died and thousands more were injured after two major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN
Encuentran muerta a colombiana desaparecida tras el terremoto en Turquía

El primer convoy con ayuda humanitaria de la ONU llegó hoy a las áreas opositoras del noroeste de Siria a través del paso fronterizo de Bab al Hawa, que une la provincia siria de Idlib con Turquía, casi cuatro días después del seísmo inicial.

