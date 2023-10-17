martes, 17 octubre 2023
martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 4:55 PM

Mundo

Periodistas de la BBC Arabic investigados por imparcialidad debido a sus "tweets pro-Palestina"

Los periodistas fueron retirados del aire después de presuntamente dar "me gusta" o publicar mensajes en redes sociales que criticaban al gobierno israelí o expresaban explícitamente su apoyo a Palestina.
  • Crédito: BBC News / VANGUARDIA
    Crédito: BBC News / VANGUARDIA

De acuerdo con información de The New Arab, un medio que reporta noticias de Medio Oriente y el norte de África, se está investigando a seis periodistas de BBC News Arabic por presuntamente mostrar simpatía pro-Palestina, en medio del bombardeo continuo de Israel en Gaza, según informó el diario The Telegraph.

Los periodistas fueron retirados del aire después de presuntamente dar "me gusta" o publicar mensajes en redes sociales que criticaban al gobierno israelí o expresaban explícitamente su apoyo a Palestina. Ahora están siendo investigados, según informa el diario británico.

El departamento en árabe del Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA), una entidad no gubernamental con sede en Estados Unidos que aboga por una cobertura "equilibrada y precisa" de Israel, informó inicialmente sobre la actividad en redes sociales de los periodistas, alegando que contenía un sesgo antiisraelí.

Le puede interesar: Venezuela condena la "masacre ejecutada por el Estado de Israel" en un hospital en Gaza

La modelo Gigi Hadid cuenta con más de 69 millones de seguidores. EFE / VANGUARDIA
La modelo Gigi Hadid cuenta con más de 69 millones de seguidores. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Estado de Israel le respondió enfurecido a Gigi Hadid por su publicación pro-Palestina
Un hombre palestino herido en un ataque con cohetes israelíes es llevado de urgencia al hospital Al-Shifa en la ciudad de Gaza, el 14 de octubre de 2023. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Un hombre palestino herido en un ataque con cohetes israelíes es llevado de urgencia al hospital Al-Shifa en la ciudad de Gaza, el 14 de octubre de 2023. EFE / VANGUARDIA( HAITHAM IMAD / EFE)
OMS reporta 115 ataques contra instalaciones, personal y vehículos sanitarios

The Telegraph afirmó que ciertos periodistas elogiaron a Hamás como luchadores por la libertad después del sorprendente ataque de este grupo el 7 de octubre contra Israel y que llamaron a ese momento de la operación de Hamas una "mañana de esperanza".

Por su parte, el medio Al Araby Al-Jadeed, confirmó que la BBC suspendió temporalmente a los seis periodistas hasta que se complete la llamada "investigación de integridad".

Según los informes, la BBC también solicitó que se eliminaran los tweets y publicaciones señalados como "ofensivos".

Los seis periodistas involucrados en la investigación se encuentran principalmente en Líbano y Egipto. Incluyen a la directora de programas Nada Abdel Samad, la corresponsal Sally Nabil y el periodista y productor Mahmoud Shalib.

La revelación de la identidad de los periodistas en el informe de The Telegraph ha generado crecientes preocupaciones sobre la seguridad de los periodistas en medio de la disputa en curso sobre la imparcialidad.

"Estamos investigando este asunto con urgencia", declaró la BBC en un comunicado.

"Tomamos las denuncias de infracciones de nuestras pautas editoriales y de redes sociales con la máxima seriedad, y si encontramos infracciones, actuaremos, incluida la toma de medidas disciplinarias".

Lea también: Israel responsabiliza a la Yihad Islámica por la explosión que mató a 500 personas en hospital de Gaza

Esta noticia llega en medio de una división de opiniones desde la publicación de la nueva política editorial de la BBC, que sostiene que a Israel se le debería llamar "grupo militante" en lugar de "organización terrorista".

Mientras tanto, el grupo de protesta Palestine Action, que afirmó la responsabilidad de arrojar pintura sobre la sede de la BBC el sábado, afirmó que la cobertura de la BBC sobre el conflicto Gaza-Israel ha sido fuertemente anti-palestina.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también