miércoles, 26 agosto 2020
martes 25 de agosto de 2020 - 10:18 AM

Víctimas del ataque supremacista en Nueva Zelanda se enfrentan a su autor

Entre lágrimas contenidas durante toda la jornada, los testimonios de las víctimas enfatizaron que este “despreciable” acto terrorista que causó 51 muertes, ha generado mas tolerancia mundial.
  • El australiano Brenton Tarrant, un supremacista blanco de 29 años, el 15 de marzo de 2019 disparó a quemarropa a los feligreses mientras rezaban con armas automáticas. (Foto: Internet / VANGUARDIA)
    El australiano Brenton Tarrant, un supremacista blanco de 29 años, el 15 de marzo de 2019 disparó a quemarropa a los feligreses mientras rezaban con armas automáticas. (Foto: Internet / VANGUARDIA)
Escuchar este artículo

El autor confeso del ataque a dos mezquitas en Nueva Zelanda en marzo de 2019, que causó 51 muertos, fue calificado este martes de “monstruo”, “inhumano”, “rata” o “cobarde” por parte de sobrevivientes y familiares que lo confrontan por primera vez en el proceso condenatorio que se celebra desde este lunes.

“Por favor su señoría, déle el mayor castigo que le pueda dar. No quiero que vuelva a ver el sol nunca jamás”, dijo Hazem Mohammed, un iraquí que simuló estar muerto cuando el australiano Brenton Tarrant entró a la mezquita de Al Noor, en la ciudad de Christchurch.

Además: Detenido por los ataques en Nueva Zelanda comparece ante un tribunal

Allí, el australiano, atiborrado de armas semiautomáticas, mató a 42 musulmanes y retransmitió parcialmente la masacre, antes de desplazarse a Linwood, en donde asesinó a quemarropa a 9 personas que habían acudido al templo para la habitual oración de los viernes, mientras otras dos víctimas perecieron días después.

Tarrant, de 29 años, ahora afronta una cadena perpetua sin derecho a fianza en este proceso en el Tribunal Superior de Nueva Zelanda, que se celebra entre ayer y el jueves en Christchurch, para condenarlo por 51 cargos por asesinato, 40 por tentativa de asesinato y uno por terrorismo.

Ante el juez Cameron Mander, Kyron Gosse expresó que “no he recibido una disculpa ni una señal de remordimiento por sus actos despreciables”, según constató Efe a través del acceso virtual del proceso.

El joven neozelandés, quien perdió a su tía Linda Armstrong en el asalto a Linwood, señaló que el acusado es “un cobarde que se esconde detrás de grandes armas poderosas” para perpetrar un ataque contrario a los principios de sus anfitriones.

“Entró en nuestra casa con malas intenciones y con odio en su corazón sólo para devolver nuestra hospitalidad asesinando a nuestra familia y a nuestros invitados, gente a la que damos la bienvenida a nuestro país con la promesa de una vida mejor”, condenó Gosse.

Para tener en cuenta: La derecha tensiona a Europa

Junto al dolor y los reproches, también afloró el orgullo, la dignidad y un fuerte mensaje contra la discriminación: uno de los momentos más emotivos fue cuando los asistentes irrumpieron espontáneamente en aplausos cuando Mirwais Waziri declaró que desde el ataque él ya no es calificado de terrorista por ser afgano.

$!Víctimas del ataque supremacista en Nueva Zelanda se enfrentan a su autor

“Somos musulmanes, no somos terroristas. Los terroristas no tienen religión, raza o color. Tú eres el perdedor y nosotros los ganadores. Has probado al mundo que tú eres el terrorista”.

Pero el peso del dolor es más grande y tal fue el caso de Zuhair Darwish, quien pidió que el supremacista, que evitó un largo juicio al declararse culpable en marzo, sea condenado por el asesinato de su hermano Kamel a la pena capital, que no existe en Nueva Zelanda, porque “no merece ser tratado ni juzgado como humanos”.

Lea también: Al Qaeda y el EI piden venganza por el atentado de Nueva Zelanda

En constraste, la joven Farisha Razak, quien declaró en un vídeo grabado desde Fiyi, expresó que se alegra de que no exista la pena de muerte porque el acusado merece “sufrir” y que “nunca le den libertad condicional en su vida”.

Angela Armstrong, quien perdió a su madre Linda, centró su testimonio en “el efecto dominó” de las balas disparadas con armas semiautomáticas en su vida y en la sociedad, así como de la “culpa” que sintió por hacer no haber escuchado más a su madre, una neozelandesa convertida al Islam.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.
Publicado por
Agencia Efe

Etiquetas

Lea también
Comentarios
Comente con Facebook
Vanguardia no se hace responsable por las opiniones emitidas en este espacio. Los comentarios que aquí se publican son responsabilidad del usuario que los ha escrito. Vanguardia se reserva el derecho de eliminar aquellos que utilicen un lenguaje soez, que ataquen a otras personas o sean publicidad de cualquier tipo.