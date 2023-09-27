jueves, 28 septiembre 2023
miércoles 27 de septiembre de 2023 - 6:40 PM

Videos: Fuerte explosión sacude Uzbekistán

Según datos preliminares, la detonación se produjo alrededor de las tres de la madrugada en la zona del depósito aduanero del aeropuerto de Taskent.
    Captura de pantalla / VANGUARDIA

En redes sociales circulan videos del incendio que cubrió una gran superficie del aeropuerto de Tashkent, la capital de Uzbekistán. Hasta el momento se reportan daños en varios edificios cercanos y en casas.

Las autoridades investigan la causa de la explosión. Noticia en desarrollo....

