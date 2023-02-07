martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Adiós Pedro Claver

Columna de
Eduardo Muñoz Serpa

Hace tres meses falleció en Bogotá Pedro Claver Téllez. Fue buen escritor y santandereano, para más señas. Le digo adiós a el, a su amor por la libertad y la rebeldía, al ameno contertulio, al ser afable, sencillo, al perenne tomador de “tinto” en cafés del centro de Bogotá, al amante del cine, al escritor que tenía un pie en el periodismo y otro en la literatura, al que publicó más de 12 libros de “literatura de no ficción”, al asiduo visitante de la Biblioteca Luis Ángel Arango, a aquel que logró el milagro de vivir sin tener un cuartillo en el bolsillo, al escribidor que perdió no se cuantos manuscritos en rumbas inenarrables.

Delgado, de estatura media, nariz encorvada, anteojos redondos, caminar lento, de amores y amoríos cortos, intensos, muchos tormentosos, bohemio, desordenado, sin horario para nada, aquel que vivía corto de equipaje ya en una pensión, ora en aquel hotelito, al que perdió muchas “manos” en el juego de la vida y legó al país una obra literaria interesante.

Pedro Claver nació en Jesús María a comienzos de los años 40 del siglo XX y joven se fue a Bogotá llevando en su maleta de fuelle su único activo patrimonial: ser el hijo número 19 de los 23 que tuvo su padre, quien en esa difícil época era reconocido liberal en uno de los lugares de conservatismo mas radical del departamento.

En la Bogotá de la segunda mitad del siglo XX se ocupó en mil oficios. Corrió la Vuelta a Colombia de 1959 (ignoro si llegó a la meta), fue profesor de colegio, profesor universitario, redactor de Cromos, Cambio 16, El Tiempo, para después dedicarse a escribir relatos de “literatura de no ficción” y para hacerlo le siguió los pasos a los “históricos” de las Farc, a los fundadores del Eln, buscó proscritos que chocaban con el “establecimiento”, escarbó tras malandros tales como Chispas, Desquite, Mariachi, Sangrenegra, Efraín González, inconformes como Alberto Cendales, escribió sobre ellos y le llamaron “escritor del bajo mundo”; además, publicó un libro sobre Policarpa Salavarrieta.

La mezcla letal de fútbol y juegos de azar

Adiós Pedro Claver, dejaste de pelear con las editoriales pero tus lectores seguiremos leyéndote y tus contertulios añorando tus anécdotas, en las que había un editor, o enredos con una amada complicada, o seres de la Colombia dura sobre los que escribías.

