martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Bucaramanga deportiva

Image
Columna de
Eneas Navas

La semana pasada, mientras algunos medios de comunicación nacionales y los Bumangueses se distraían con las competencias de la categoría Sub – 23 que llevaron al ciclista santandereano Germán Darío Gómez a convertirse en el campeón de la prueba contrarreloj, en el resto de la ciudad del deporte, se desarrollaron otras pruebas deportivas que pasaron prácticamente desapercibidas para la mayoría de nosotros.

Así fue como, mientras el ciclismo cerraba las principales vías de la ciudad de jueves a domingo, con la afectación natural sobre la movilidad que se produce al partir una ciudad sin vías en dos, dejando solamente un par de corredores para ir de oriente a occidente o viceversa, los campeonatos motociclísticos de Cross anden y Trial y Tricking amateur, entre otros, se vivieron sin mucha atención.

En las proximidades a los cierres viales hechos para el ciclismo, en las que se agolpaban los vehículos automotores en la pitatón, buscando paso por los cierres del ciclismo, o por lo menos información de cómo circular en la ciudad, las motos invadieron los andenes subiendo y bajando, entre otros obstáculos, las gradas en una espectacular prueba de moto trial que, en algunos casos, por el estado de los andenes y la velocidad de los conductores, parecía una prueba de cross anden amateur.

Por su parte, a los peatones, para esquivar las motos y hasta carros que subieron a los andenes, no les quedó otra alternativa que practicar el parkour para desplazarse de un punto a otro con saltos y piruetas, esquivando motos y ciclas, procurando por su vida e integridad física.

Bucaramanga deportiva
Reparos a los paros

El caos de la ciudad en las vías paralelas por las que se buscaba el cruce de la carrera 27 fue tal, que eventualmente desembocaron en la práctica de Tricking city (un deporte urbano que combina saltos, giros y patadas de distintas disciplinas y técnicas), entre motociclistas y peatones.

Otro deporte inobservado y sin reconocimiento, es el de elaborar planes viales de movilidad para eventos deportivos y culturales que respeten los corredores viales de emergencias, garanticen la no paralización de la ciudad y sirvan para lo que son, teniendo en cuenta que, cuando no hay vías alternas suficientes, lo que no se puede hacer... es el cierre vial.

