La ‘MoTeoNeta’ llegó al Bucaramanga | Por: Felipe Zarruk

Hace dos días el Atlético Bucaramanga contrató a Teófilo Antonio Gutiérrez Roncancio, después de muchos ires y venires con el jugador barranquillero. Un día le ponían la camiseta del América, al siguiente la del Nacional, el Unión Magdalena estuvo cerca, pero al final los Dávila (Eduardo y su yerno Juan Carlos) no se decidieron y el Bucaramanga terminó contratando al ‘currambero’ quien ayer arribó a la ciudad en medio de un revuelo inusitado. Y pensar que los samarios lo tuvieron a dos peajes y 100 kilómetros de distancia.

Teófilo es oriundo del barrio La Chinita, ubicado en el suroriente de Barranquilla. Vecino de El Ferry, La Luz, Simón Bolívar –en donde nació Iván René Valenciano- y Las Nieves, el cual se hizo famoso en 1980 con la canción Frutos del Carnaval, inmortalizada por el dominicano Cuco Valoy.

En dicho sector, ‘Teo’ tuvo que gambetear los problemas de siempre. La pobreza, la inseguridad, la informalidad, la falta de trabajo, de servicios sanitarios básicos. Y los gambeteó a pata pela’. Con la que se juega bola e’ trapo sin parar, desde que amanece hasta que oscurece. Se juega descalzo porque no hay dinero para comprar zapatos. A duras penas unas sandalias que también son las mismas para ir el domingo a las playas de Puerto Colombia.

Con la bola e’ trapo, ‘Teo’ aprendió a dominar lo que le llegaba. En unas calles polvorientas que más de 40 años después de la creación del barrio siguen igual, es decir, polvorientas. Recuerdo que mi hermano, mis amigos y yo íbamos a comprar las famosas bolas de trapo a un sitio conocido como ‘El Guásimo’, en toda la esquina de la calle 71 con diagonal 35, en el barrio Olaya. Cabe anotar que en ‘El Guásimo’ se comen los mejores chicharrones de Barranquilla. Y añaden la yuca y el bollo limpio, el mismo que le dieron a ‘Teo’ cuando estaba pelao. Los teteros de él llevaban suero sabanero y las compotas, arroz con fríjol de cabecita negra.

“Dios... cómo te amo”

Los partidos en las calles polvorientas de La Chinita terminaban cuando se iba la luz del sol. Se debían reanudar al día siguiente porque la luz artificial difícilmente alumbraba las casas de este populoso sector, incluyendo la de los Gutiérrez Roncancio. Los partidos eran bravos, para guapos, no solo a pie limpio, también terminaban a puño limpio. ‘Teo’ tuvo que utilizar sus manos para defenderse, porque las ‘muñequeras’ no faltaban. Es más, agudizó la vista -gracias a que Teófilo estudiaba a punta de veladora- porque los cotejos se iban al alargue y había que ver la portería del frente para no perder el rumbo del remate certero y poder ganar un clásico que terminaba en la tienda de la esquina, fiando una gaseosa, una fría y deliciosa Kola Román.

‘Teo’ debutó en el Barranquilla Fútbol Club y tiene un recorrido muy importante no solo en Junior, en donde lo conocí -gracias a mi buen amigo Julio Comesaña- también en Argentina con pasos importantes dados en River Plate, en Racing, en Lanús, en Rosario Central. Teófilo Gutiérrez saltó el charco, no solo para que no se embarraran sus zapatos escolares, también para ir a Europa, al Sporting de Lisboa y al Trabzonspor de Turquía. Esa camiseta la guardo con especial cariño porque fue un regalo de Sergio Prada y firmada por Téofilo, cuando militaba en el equipo de Trebisonda.

Estoy como todos, encantado e impactado con la llegada de ‘Teo’, quien habló, aceptó, viajó, llegó y firmó. Lo aseguraron para esta temporada después de un paso exitoso y por qué no, accidentado en el Deportivo Cali. Sin embargo allí también salió campeón y se le anota en su hoja de vida. Me encanta que haya venido porque tiene y reúne todas las condiciones para convertirse en el conductor de una ‘moTeoneta’ la cual debe llevar encima al plantel dirigido por el argentino Raúl Agustín Armando. También debe arrastrar un remolque pesado, me refiero a los hinchas del Atlético Bucaramanga. Una afición numerosa y sufrida. La cual nunca ha visto la luz, igual que en La Chinita. Es una hinchada que ha amanecido con el café de la desilusión y se ha acostado con un agua de panela y un pan, porque no hay con qué celebrar. Esta amorosa hinchada tiene muchas puestas de sol, bastantes noches llorándole de frente a la luna llena y cientos de aguaceros que les ha humedecido hasta el alma. Hay cosas que ya no tienen horario ante la caída de las hojas del calendario. Los hinchas del Bucaramanga han visto las estrellas, pero nunca han tenido una estrella en el escudo de su equipo. Esa con la que sueñan más de dos millones de hinchas.

Aquí queremos ver la mejor versión del ‘Teo’ que comanda el grupo, que es líder adentro y afuera, el primero en las prácticas y el último en salir de las duchas. No queremos que sea el dueño del vestuario, queremos que ayude a darle orden al vestuario, a que todos carguen por igual las tulas, las toallas, los botines, el agua y se convierta en un lugarteniente del técnico en la cancha. Que sea quien enciende la ‘moTeoneta’ y en caso de un ‘pinchazo’, tenga el repuesto inflado. Pero no solo el repuesto inflado, que los demás también ayuden y con una sola mirada, saquen el ‘gato’ y los repuestos en caso de una varada en medio de cualquier carretera solitaria.

A Teo ya no le hablaré ni le escribiré con la formalidad del usted. Cruzaré la calle del tuteo gracias a los orígenes de un barranquillero nacido en Bucaramanga, para escribirle lo siguiente: con el paso de los días vas a querer mucho la ciudad, a sus hinchas. Te los vas a encontrar en todas partes y el pedido va a ser uno solo, ¡sáquenos campeones! Te lo van a decir en todos lados. Queremos ver tu liderazgo, saca tus raíces, demuestra tu hombría en la cancha, no la patanería. Esa no nos sirve, nos deja sin tu concurso. Te necesitamos haciendo paredes con Reyna, habilitando a Lencina, ordenando a tus compañeros, marcando el ritmo para que sepan cuándo y cómo atacar y cuándo y cómo defender un resultado. Nada de peleas con los árbitros, para qué, si siempre llevas las de perder. Además, el equipo necesita a los 11 en la cancha, ¡empezando por ti! A los rivales hay que ganarles jugando al fútbol, para peleas existe el ring. Ya tuviste muchas broncas, esos tiempos pertenecen al pasado.

Los directivos han depositado la confianza en tus capacidades, han hecho un esfuerzo. Te han entregado las llaves del equipo, de la moTeoneta. Haz buen uso de ellas. Este año se cumplen 75 años de la fundación de un club que nunca ha ganado nada pero que aun así tiene lo más importante, el amor y el cariño de un pueblo.

Si extrañas a Barranquilla, tranquilo, yo también la extraño. Pero te espero aquí en mi casa, en tu casa. Por eso tengo butifarras, arepa e’ huevo, suero, ñame, yuca, bollo limpio y hacemos un delicioso arroz con coco y unas mojarras fritas como las de Puerto, como las de Salgar. No tengo leche Ciledco, tengo Freskaleche, no tengo El Heraldo, pero tengo Vanguardia, en la cual esperamos ver tu foto, fecha tras fecha, cuando ganen, cuando hagan y hagas goles, cuando levantes la copa. “Servidos solo si somos campeones” le dijo Obdulio Varela a sus compañeros en la final de la Copa Mundo del 50 cuando los uruguayos le ganaron a Brasil en Maracaná. Aquí no sirve si no el título querido ‘Teo’. ¡Es así! Pídele a Óscar Álvarez que te entregue la moTeoneta tanqueada. Ya tienes las llaves. Ojalá te den el brazalete de capitán, ganatelo, ¡tienes con qué! Solo queda prender la moTeoneta y esperar. La hinchada lo merece, es una deuda pendiente con ellos. Chao y hasta la próxima.

