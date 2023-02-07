martes, 07 febrero 2023
Liderazgo

Columna de
Gustavo Galvis Hernández

Tema recurrente durante los próximos meses es el relacionado con las campañas políticas para la elección de gobernadores, diputados, alcaldes, concejales y ediles el domingo 29 de octubre del presente año. Los elegidos, a partir de enero del año entrante tendrán el reto y la obligación de gobernar con pulcritud y eficiencia, departamentos municipios. Muchos son los desafíos y problemas económicos, sociales y ambientales que deberán enfrentar con limitados recursos económicos frente a las numerosas necesidades y desigualdades. Y como se afirma que el voto en muchos casos es más emocional que racional, ojalá los electores se informen bien sobre las trayectorias, fortalezas, cualidades y capacidades de los candidatos. .

En este contexto, es bueno repasar de nuevo el libro titulado, Liderazgo, escrito por Rudolph Giuliani después de haber sido alcalde de Nueva York durante dos periodos- de 1994 al año 2002- y haber logrado sacar a la gran ciudad de una grave crisis social y de inseguridad y violencia extrema. Recordemos también que su sucesor fue el filántropo y exitoso empresario de la industria de la información financiera mundial, Michael R. Blooberg y que también gracias a su efectiva gestión gobernó la ciudad durante ocho años.

Pero volvamos al libro de Giuliani para repasar unas pocas de sus numerosas recomendaciones para el arte de gobernar con éxito.

*Lo primero es lo primero. Dar prioridad a lo prioritario; empezar con pequeñas victorias. Nunca descuides los pequeños detalles, que es la esencia de la famosa “ teoría de la ventana rota”. El problema comienza con una ventana rota, y si no se arregla rápido, pronto habrá más ventanas rotas. Aquí en nuestro medio la lista de ejemplos sería muy larga. Un caso: unas motos se tomaron los andenes. No se actuó rápido y ahora son miles. Una invadió las ciclorutas: ahora son muchas. A una moto le quitaron el exosto para hacer ruido. Ahora son centenares con su ruido desesperante, estresante y contaminante.

En armonía con la naturaleza

*Prepararse incesantemente. Estudiar, leer y aprender; de lo contrario los líderes se quedan anclados en el pasado.

*Visualizar las cosas por uno mismo para conocer los detalles de cada circunstancia, e identificar un problema potencial, para poder atajarlo antes de que ocurra.

*Rodearse de colaboradores y asesores muy capaces y con experiencia en el tema respectivo.

Todas son consignas de sentido común pero no sobra recordarlas y lo más importante: aplicarlas.

Gustavo Galvis H.
