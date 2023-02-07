martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

La corrupción que nos encadena

Image
Columna de
Jaime Calderón Herrera

La mayoría de los colombianos solo han conocido una sociedad que se empeña en desconocer el pasado, privilegia el aquí y el ahora, y ve al futuro como una cosa del azar. Es la sociedad de Bauman, inquieta, en permanente cambio, que promueve el culto de la novedad y de las oportunidades azarosas.

Leyendo a Fernando Vallejo en “Almas en pena chapolas negras”, donde con rigor de investigador histórico y excelente prosa nos ilustra el entorno en que vivió y cometió suicidio José Asunción Silva, encuentro que no dista mucho la corrupción de entonces a la de hoy, que no obstante las diferencias, coincide en los mismos signos de depravación moral.

Hay una moral universal que nos impele a no matar, a no engañar, a no robar y que se concreta en una moral objetiva mediante Constituciones políticas, Leyes y normas, que se supone son un acuerdo para cumplir con los mínimos de convivencia de seres, que, como los humanos, somos de esencia sociales.

Sin embargo, hay una moral subjetiva, impresa en cada uno de nuestros cerebros por la sociedad, mediante el ejemplo de los mayores, la educación entendida como formación y la cultura como la creación de la mismísima sociedad. En una conferencia del neurocirujano Remberto Burgos , éste explicó de manera magistral, como al final del proceso evolutivo de nuestros cerebros, es el centro de recompensa que nos libera dopamina y nos genera sensación de bienestar, el punto donde las millones de conexiones entre la corteza prefrontal, el sistema límbico, las neuronas en espejo y los neurotransmisores, construyen nuestra moral subjetiva, de tal manera que hechos cotidianos de laxitud moral como sobornos, fraudes documentales, recibo de dádivas y prebendas, evasión de impuestos, privilegio del bien individual sobre el bien común, van haciendo socialmente aceptable el desconocimiento de las leyes y la depravación moral o corrupción. Funciona del mismo modo como se construye la adicción a sustancias sicotrópicas. Perversa recompensa traducida en falso bienestar que destruye.

Singularidad, Reformas y el GPT-3

Por el contrario, los grandes pensadores han propuesto crear el bien común o bienestar, mediante un trabajo individual arduo, perseverante, difícil, creativo, esculpiendo una sociedad que se aleje del amor por las cadenas, como bien lo dijo Zuleta en su “Elogio de la dificultad”.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Lea también