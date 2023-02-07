martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Los santandereanos debemos formar una cultura no violenta

Todos tenemos mucho que ver en la idea de trazarnos en un tiempo determinado, una estrategia común, para, al menos, empezar a eliminar de nuestra cultura la respuesta violenta como una conducta válida

Son muchos los problemas que en Santander en general, y particularmente en Bucaramanga, afrontamos como consecuencia del temperamento con frecuencia alterado de personas que reaccionan violentamente ante ciertos inconvenientes, peligros o desencuentros con los demás. El bumangués y el santandereano tienen en el país la mala fama no solo de ser intolerantes y violentos, sino de llevar consigo armas blancas con las que pretenden dirimir las situaciones críticas y, a juzgar por las cifras oficiales que miden este tipo de conductas, esa mala imagen no es gratuita.

En efecto, en el balance sobre la tasa de lesiones personales en el país, encontramos que mientras Bucaramanga registra hechos con lesiones en 212 casos por cada cien mil habitantes, en capitales supuestamente más violentas, este índice cae, por ejemplo, en Medellín a 128,3 y en Cali baja hasta 93,8 casos por cada cien mil personas. Estos datos son concluyentes y demuestran que entre las capitales más pobladas del país, somos no solo los más violentos, sino que estamos muy por encima de los demás. En otras palabras, no solamente tenemos este problema, sino en proporciones más que preocupantes.

Pero, en los informes recién conocidos y revelados por Vanguardia, encontramos un factor que le suma complejidad al fenómeno, pues demuestra claramente, no solo que no hay coordinación entre las instituciones relacionadas con el fenómeno de las riñas y las lesiones personales en la ciudad, sino que ni siquiera hay acuerdo entre ellas en el número de casos y no por pequeña diferencia, pues mientras para las autoridades municipales en 2022 el fenómeno se redujo en 17 %, para Medicina Legal el número de casos en ese mismo año aumentó, con el agravante de que la cifra de menores de edad lesionados, también creció.

Antes que fomentar un debate estéril sobre las cifras, lo deseable, es que todas las instituciones, incluyendo aquellas de la sociedad civil, relacionadas con este deplorable fenómeno de violencia entre nosotros, actúen en acuerdo y planteen salidas realistas y duraderas al mismo, pues, en tanto se deje esto al simple paso del tiempo y las generaciones, en el único sentido en que avanzaremos, será en el de una mayor agresividad general. La familia, el sistema educativo, las políticas públicas, los líderes de la economía, los medios de comunicación, todos tenemos mucho que ver en la idea de trazarnos en un tiempo determinado, una estrategia común, para, al menos, empezar a eliminar de nuestra cultura la respuesta violenta como una conducta válida.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también