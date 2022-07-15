viernes, 15 julio 2022
viernes 15 de julio de 2022 - 12:00 AM

Dos liberales santandereanos serán protagonistas del gobierno del presidente Gustavo Petro

El senador Jaime Durán y el secretario general del partido, Miguel Ángel Sánchez, tienen línea directa con el presidente electo, Gustavo Petro. Los dos ya buscan posiciones claves.
  • Tomada de redes / VANGUARDIA
    Tomada de redes / VANGUARDIA

Contenido exclusivo para suscriptores

Si quieres acceder a este contenido, adquiere tu suscripción digital.

Suscríbete

Si tienes acceso a la suscripción digital pero no parece cargar correctamente el contenido, refresca tu acceso aquí.

Contenido exclusivo para suscriptores

Si quieres acceder a este contenido, adquiere tu suscripción digital.

Suscríbete

Si ya tienes tu suscripción:

Inicia sesión

¿Olvidaste tu contraseña?

Límite de dispositivos diarios alcanzado

Has alcanzado el límite de dispositivos diarios desde los cuales acceder a nuestro contenido.

Suscríbete
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Image
Oscar Iván Rey

Periodista de la Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana. Reportero de la página Política y miembro de la Unidad Investigativa desde el 2015.

Desde estos espacios ha llevado a cabo una serie de trabajos de investigación periodística sobre las estructuras del poder político en la región y desnudar las diferentes formas de corrupción que se presentan en el sector público de Santander.

@oscarivanrey

orey@vanguardia.com

Lea también