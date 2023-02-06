lunes, 06 febrero 2023
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 11:38 AM

Video: Tras recobrar la libertad el exgobernador Hugo Aguilar reapareció en una cabalgata

Luego de que un juez de la República le otorgara la libertad, el exgobernador de Santander, Hugo Aguilar Naranjo, reapareció en las ferias de Suaita, en donde la administración municipal le había creado un salón museo con sus pertenencias.

Montado en un caballo reapareció el pasado fin de semana el exgobernador de Santander, Hugo Aguilar Naranjo, en medio de las ferias y fiestas de Suaita. El exmandatario condenado por parapolítica recobró la libertad a mediados de 2022 por decisión de un juez de la República.

La polémica gira a su alrededor debido a que se le ve junto al alcalde Javier Chacón, quien en 2022 fue fuertemente cuestionado por haber creado un "salón museo" en honor al exgobernador condenado por nexos con el paramilitarismo y acusado de enriquecimiento ilícito.

La reaparición de Aguilar Naranjo fue cuestionada por el diputado de Santander, Ferley Sierra, quien alertó que le estarían dilatando el proceso judicial en su contra.

"Mientras el delincuente Hugo Aguilar disfruta a sus anchas las ferias de Suaita en vez de estar en una cárcel como debería, la respuesta de la "justicia" de este país es simplemente increíble... ¿Le están dilatando el proceso para que quede libre por simple inoperancia judicial?", cuestionó el corporado.

Libertad para Aguilar Naranjo

El 17 de junio de 2022, el Juzgado 17 de Ejecución de Penas de Bogotá ordenó la libertad inmediata e incondicional para el exgobernador de Santander, Hugo Aguilar Naranjo, tras haber cumplido su condena.

"Se decreta la rehabilitación de derechos y funciones públicas, decreta el estado de paz y salvo respecto de las presentes diligencias. Finalmente, ordena al público de la información de lo sentenciado", dice la providencia.

Aguilar Naranjo, quien se encontraba recluido en el Batallón de Artillería N°13 de Bogotá, donde también estaba su hijo Richard Aguilar, investigado por presuntos hechos de corrupción, tuvo una reducción de pena de 35 días por los trabajos realizados durante enero y marzo de 2022.

El exmandatario departamental cumplía una pena de nueve años de prisión por la denominada parapolítica.

