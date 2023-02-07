martes, 07 febrero 2023
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Vendedores ambulantes del Socorro serán censados y carnetizados

  • Archivo / VANGUARDIA
Un nuevo esfuerzo harán las autoridades del Socorro por organizar las calles del municipio, que cada vez tienen más vendedores ambulantes.

Según las cuentas oficiales, en la capital de la provincia Comunera hay más de 300 personas dedicadas a esta actividad, que en medio de la crisis económica, la falta de opciones de empleo y la migración, es una opción a la que muchos recurren.

Atendiendo los requerimientos de la Secretaría de Salud de Santander y con la necesidad de generar un orden, Juliana Monsalve Rueda, inspectora de Policía del municipio, informó que en compañía de otros organismos oficiales se decidió hacer la caracterización de esta población a través de un censo que se espera inicie en los próximos días.

La identificación del número de comerciantes callejeros y la especificación del tipo de productos que venden, es tan solo el primer paso. Monsalve dijo que este trabajo se hará con un equipo interdisciplinario en el que además se le insistirá a los vendedores la importancia de la buena presentación, teniendo en cuenta que trabajan en un centro histórico que es muy llamativo para los turistas.

A cumplir requisitos

Identificados y censados los vendedores entrarán en proceso de carnetización y certificación, requisitos que deberán cumplir si continúan ejerciendo su trabajo en las calles del Socorro.

El primer paso será recibir un documento de autorización por parte de Alcaldía del Socorro y luego un proceso de carnetización ante la Secretaría de Salud de Santander, a través de los profesionales de Saneamiento que están en el municipio.

Monsalve indicó que las personas encargadas de la venta de alimentos deberán certificarse en el manejo de los mismos y realizarse los exámenes médicos correspondientes, en donde se demuestren que cumplen con las condiciones físicas requeridas para realizar su labor.

La funcionaria fue clara en que sin estos requisitos las personas no podrán seguir ejerciendo las labores en las calles.

Es necesario

Para Javier Romero Solano, secretario de Gobierno local, identificar y contabilizar los vendedores es una necesidad, teniendo en cuenta que vienen apareciendo personas dedicadas a esta actividad en cada esquina y eso se puede convertir en un problema si se tiene en cuenta que algunos de ellos no son del municipio.

Con el control a estas personas también se busca organizar el uso del espacio público y reducir los problemas de movilidad que se presentan en algunas zonas céntricas, especialmente en los sectores de la plaza de mercado y San Victorino.

